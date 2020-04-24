Axcient Improve File Sharing, Backup for Remote Workforce

Accelerates roadmap for its Anchor and CloudFinder solutions

With demand from MSPs for its Anchor secure file-sharing software jumping 70% due to the surge of employees working from home, Axcient is speeding up the roadmap for both that product and its CloudFinder backup offering.

The Lowdown: The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed most companies to quickly shift to a mostly remote workforce. That has put a premium on products that can protect communications that are happening in large part over video conferencing and similar technologies, which is driving the need for greater backup and security capabilities.

The Details: Axcient officials this week said the spike in demand for Anchor is driving by MSPs looking to deploy protect sync and share capabilities without the need for VPNs. The Denver-based company is adding a number of features to Anchor, including:



>More intuitive Anchor user experience: This includes requiring fewer clicks to complete various actions.

>More backup capabilities: The product can now back up recorded remote Zoom and RingCentral meetings.

>Native Office 365 integration: This is aimed at online collaboration using Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

>Remote monitoring and management: Axcient is integrating RMM capabilities with ConnectWise Automate to support automated and remote deployments of Anchor.



With CloudFinder, the company is rolling out releases to support backup up Microsoft Teams conversations and G Suite Team Drive.

The Impact: With most employees working from home, the demand for video collaboration tools has skyrocketed. However, this also has put greater scrutiny on the security and privacy of these products, with Zoom being the highest profile example. Axcient is aiming to help businesses better protect data from video and voice conferences.

The Buzz: “As we navigate the new normal of today’s ecosystem, it is more important than ever for us to remain agile and adjust our technology to meet the evolving needs of our partners,” said Ben Nowacky, senior vice president of product at Axcient. “MSPs value the speed and simplicity of Anchor and CloudFinder to protect their clients, and these new releases make it even easier to add new licenses for their clients for free through the end of June.”



“Because of the current coronavirus pandemic and the race to deploy remote workforces, our clients value speed and product ease of use, especially companies on the front lines of the crisis,” said Joe Johnston, technical solutions architect at Integrated Solutions. “We want to thank Axcient for offering free licenses for Anchor and CloudFinder through this crisis and for continuing to update their technology to meet our needs during this challenging time.”