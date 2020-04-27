Channelnomics Original

Facebook Messenger Rooms desktop version

Facebook Launches New Attempt at Cracking into Video Conferencing

April 27, 2020

The new free service supports up to 50 users is aimed at consumers, but could threaten existing mainstream platforms such as Zoom and Webex

Facebook is making another attempt at the video conferencing market with the launch of Messenger Rooms, a free service that supports up to 50 users a session. The new offering is aimed at consumers, and that could benefit and threaten established commercial video communications providers.