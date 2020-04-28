Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Tata: 75% Staff Will Work From Home by 2025

April 28, 2020

The systems integrator’s 25/25 strategy is part of a growing trend to reimagine work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Larry Walsh

The work from home trend is looking more like the new normal as companies around the world are planning for structures in which large portions of their staff no longer come to an office regularly. Infosys, one of the largest systems integrators in the world, is planning to have 75% remote over the next few years.