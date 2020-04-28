Tata: 75% Staff Will Work From Home by 2025

The systems integrator’s 25/25 strategy is part of a growing trend to reimagine work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The work from home trend is looking more like the new normal as companies around the world are planning for structures in which large portions of their staff no longer come to an office regularly. Infosys, one of the largest systems integrators in the world, is planning to have 75% remote over the next few years.

The Lowdown: Tata Consulting Services (TCS) calls its work from home vision 25/25, in which no more than 25% of its global workforce 448,000 people come to the office permanently. Infosys says the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which 90% of its staff shifted to a work from home basis, showed that distributed and remote workers improved productivity and accelerated project deliveries despite not working in the office.

The Details: TCS is not alone in rethinking its workforce strategy. A survey of chief financial officers (CFOs) by market analyst firm Gartner found 74% are planning to keep at least 5% of their workforces at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly one-quarter plans to keep 20% ore more of their staff on a work from home basis. Infosys, another global systems integrator, believes businesses will maintain 20% to 30% of employees working from home even as lockdowns unwind.

The Impact: The embracing of work from home by businesses is more than just convenience. The ease of social distancing restrictions that allow businesses to reopen comes with caveats. Public health officials are telling companies that they need to “reimagine” their workspaces for continued separation between people. In other words, redesigning and equipping office space. Businesses are already calculating the costs of what it will mean to return to the office and deciding to keep current and future employees on a work from home or flextime standing.

The Buzz: “We believe that this particular model and way of working, we will be in a position to achieve about 25% improvement in velocity, throughput productivity. This is coupled with our overall machine-first thinking. We also believe that as we go along, 25% of the project team of any project may not locate in one single location,” said Tata Consulting Services chief operating officer NG Subramaniam.



“This data is an example of the lasting impact the current coronavirus crisis will have on the way companies do business,” said Alexander Bant, practice vice president, research for the Gartner Finance Practice.



“What happened this time was that work from home was not really part of companies’ business continuity plan. They had to scramble to move people to WFH, and they faced a lot of challenges there. But, they have surmounted those and moved people to work from home. Larger companies will make sure people are accustomed to this and will have about 20-30% WFH as per my calculation,” said Infosys co-founder and co-chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Channelnomics Point of View: The work from home trend is already being felt in the channel. Vendors and solution providers experienced a surge in orders for PCs, software, and accessories as workers shifted from office to home scenarios. Managed service providers report a steep increase in support ticket requests from clients needing help getting their staffs up and running at home. The expectation is businesses will continue the work from home posture for the foreseeable future, causing a shift in technology needs and buying patterns.