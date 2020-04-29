Cheers to Rapid Technologies for Supporting Chidrens’ Hospitals

Nowadays, when I scan the landscape to see what’s happening around the industry, I’m prepared for nothing but bad news and difficult change. These are certainly trying times — health-wise, economically, emotionally. So it was great when I came across a hidden tidbit about how a ServiceNow partner is giving back to the communities of its clients.Rapid Technologies, a Colorado-based provider of ServiceNow that supports customers across the U.S. and Canada, is donating 1% of its ServiceNow-related professional services and software licensing revenue to children’s hospitals in their client’s areas.“As a mission-driven company, we believe strongly that doing good business and doing good are one in the same, ” said Bill Mell, president and CEO of Rapid Technologies. “Through the ServiceNow for Good program we’re able to have a positive impact in the communities where our clients live and work.”Supporting children’s health care services is nothing new to Rapid. The company began its philanthropic efforts in 2009 following the death of an employee’s child. The giving started as a way to honor the employee’s child while at the same time helping other families dealing with the struggles of childhood cancer.Rapid is working with the Children’s Miracle Network, which has 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, to identify and distribute funds. The company expects to donate $50,000 over the course of the first year of the program.“It’s inspiring to see Rapid Technologies emphasize the importance of giving back to communities, especially during this difficult time,” said Kathy Mulvany, Head of Global Impact at ServiceNow. “We share the belief that companies have both a responsibility and an opportunity to truly make a difference.”In a time when so many companies are cutting back staff and hurting from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s refreshing to see a company make a generous effort to support communities and families.is the CEO of, a business strategy and research firm serving the technology industry, and the publisher of Channelnomics, a news and analysis site for technology vendors, distributors, and partners. Follow Larry on Twitter at