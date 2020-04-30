Channelnomics Original

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Dreamforce 2019 (Courtesy of Salesforce)

Add Dreamforce to the List of Canceled Events

April 30, 2020

Salesforce nixed its annual conference amid continued uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic containment

San Francisco lost another major tech conference with Salesforce canceling its annual Dreamforce convention, joining the list of companies canceling major events amid the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.