UPDATED 4/30/20: Tech Community Addresses Crisis
April 30, 2020
Industry strives to cope with economic slide, workplace transformation, opportunistic bad actors
As the coronavirus sends shock waves through the technology sector, companies are doing their best to weather the storm. Here’s the latest news:
April 30, 2020
TrendForce: Coronavirus Hammers Smartphone Market
The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to pound the global smartphone market, driving production down in the first quarter by 10% year-over-year to about 280 million units – the lowest in five years – and setting up the second quarter for another 16.5% decline, to 287 million units, according to TrendForce. In a report released Thursday, the market research firm said the Q1 decline was due to supply-chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. While the supply chain has since improved, the struggling global economy is driving down demand, the report stated. TrendForce is forecasting an 11.3% decrease in production for the year, dropping to 1.24 billion devices.
Comcast Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will Hurt Q2 Financials
Comcast officials are warning that the spreading coronavirus outbreak and the related economic fallout will hurt the company’s financial numbers in the second quarter. Comcast added 477,000 high-speed Internet business and residential customers in the first quarter, as more people worked and learned from home, but lost 388,000 residential video customers. Overall, the company’s Q1 earnings came in at $2.1 billion, a year-to-year decline of almost 1%. In a statement Thursday, officials said that Comcast’s Cable Communications results, while strong in the first quarter of 2020, will be negatively affected in the second quarter, as will the results for NBCUniversal and Sky. “As a result, we expect the impacts of COVID-19 to increase in significance in the second quarter [of] 2020 and to have a material adverse impact on our consolidated results of operations over the near-to-medium term.”
April 29, 2020
Google Makes Meet Collaboration Tool Free to All
Google is making its Google Meet videoconferencing service, which had been available only to paying G Suite customers, free to everyone. Availability will roll out over the next few weeks starting in early May. The move announced Wednesday comes as demand for online and cloud-based collaboration tools spikes now that most employees are working from home in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Such vendors as Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom have seen use of their products surge – Zoom says its daily usage has gone from 10 million people a day in late 2019 to 300 million now. The demand has vendors scrambling to get into the game, including Verizon, which is buying BlueJeans Network for $500 million. Oracle also announced this week that it’s now the cloud infrastructure partner for Zoom.
Elon Musk Targets COVID-19 Lockdowns in Series of Tweets
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is agitating to get back to business even as the lockdown order in Alameda County, California, continues. Tesla stopped making cars at its Fremont plant in March in accordance with the order, but Musk has been vocal in his criticism of such lockdown orders, calling the response to the coronavirus pandemic “dumb.” He continued his tirade this week, tweeting “FREE AMERICA NOW” and linking to news articles questioning the effectiveness of such social distancing measures and highlighting moves in Texas to begin opening up its economy. Tesla also reportedly has asked some employees to return to work this week before the lockdown order ends May 4. Tesla is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings Wednesday.
Pandemic Curbs Google Ad Revenue as Cloud Business Jumps
The coronavirus pandemic was a drag on Google’s advertising revenue during the last part of the first quarter even as the company’s cloud business saw a significant jump in business during the first three months of the year. Ad revenue for Google and YouTube came in at $37.8 billion in the quarter, an increase from the $33.6 billion in Q1 2019. In March, however, the search giant saw ad revenue slow down as the public health crisis took hold of the global economy, according to Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and parent company Alphabet. In a nod to how diversified Google is becoming, the company saw its cloud revenue – which includes the Google Cloud and G Suite businesses – rise more than 52% to $2.77 billion.
Hyperconvergence Vendor Offers Extended Payment Terms
Nutanix, a provider of cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, announced a program last week aimed at helping partners worldwide deal with the economic impact of COVID-19. The initiative, called the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP), provides participating partners with extended payment terms, effective through May 31. Authorized resellers can, in turn, offer those extended terms to their own customers to help them through this crisis.
Dell Sponsors April Growth Grant Program From NASE
The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, said earlier this week that Dell will sponsor its Growth Grants program for April. Small businesses will be awarded a Dell Business Development grant of up to $4,000 for a business-specific need – to purchase Dell office equipment, fund marketing initiatives, hire new employees, or expand facilities, for example. “Dell is committed to empowering the self-employed and micro-businesses because we understand their potential to impact the world,” said Mobolaji Sokunbi, head of strategic partnerships at Dell Small Business. NASE will continue to award grants each month throughout 2020 and will consider applications on a rolling basis. Visit the Growth Grants page for more information.
April 28, 2020
Zoom Chooses Oracle as Cloud Infrastructure Partner
Oracle has gotten a foot in the booming videoconferencing space now that enterprise collaboration solution provider Zoom has picked it as its cloud infrastructure provider. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a highly distributed global workforce that’s suddenly teleworking to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. That has led to a sharp spike in demand for videoconferencing solutions like those from Zoom, which has seen demand spike from 10 million daily users in late 2019 to 300 million daily participants now. Oracle Cloud announced its selection by Zoom Tuesday, adding that within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was supporting hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants. With the solution now in full production, millions of simultaneous Zoom meeting participants are being hosted on Oracle Cloud.
Salesforce Resource Page Lists COVID-19 Partner Solutions
Salesforce is rolling out an online resource page that outlines solutions developed by partners and Salesforce Labs to help organizations address the needs of their customers, employees, and surrounding communities during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Salesforce has created a page dedicated to business-critical tools that are currently available, giving customers easier access to them. The AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Business page includes solutions aimed at business continuity, healthcare, life sciences, collaboration, customer support, and crisis management. There currently are more than 65 offerings on the page and new solutions and categories will be added. More information can be found here.
Fortinet Makes Online Network Security Training Free
Concern over network security has been heightened as most employees transition to teleworking in response to the coronavirus outbreak and businesses scramble to support them. In response, cybersecurity firm Fortinet is making its catalog of online, self-paced network security training courses available for free for the rest of the year to address the skills gap created by a suddenly remote workforce. The 24 security courses cover such topics as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), public cloud security, and secure access. Most courses are from the official Network Security Expert Institute curriculum, which had been available to Fortinet partners for free.
April 27, 2020
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Production for a Month: Report
Apple reportedly is delaying mass production of its upcoming iPhone 12 devices by about a month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a dramatic impact on worldwide consumer demand and on supply chains and manufacturing capabilities in Asia, according to a report Monday in The Wall Street Journal. The company is expected to release four models later this year, with screens ranging in size from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches. Apple typically mass-produces iPhones during the summer and starts shipping them to retailers late in September. The manufacturing delay doesn’t mean that Apple will have to delay the launch date of the iPhones, but may mean there will be shortages later this year, the Journal said.
Apple, Google Bolster Privacy in Contact Tracing Technology
Apple and Google are improving the security and privacy features of the contact tracing technology they’re developing that will enable iOS and Android mobile devices to inform users if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. The two companies began working on the mobile app a month ago and announced it earlier in April. They stressed that privacy would be a key focus on the app, which lets devices running the mobile OSes communicate with one another over Bluetooth. If a user tests positive for the coronavirus, the app on their phone can alert those with the same app that the person has been in contact with over the previous two weeks. The strengthened features include making the technology opt in and improving privacy by ensuring that people using the app can’t be traced and that details of the users’ phones can’t be seen. In addition, the metadata related to Bluetooth signals is encrypted. The companies also are using the term “exposure notification” rather than “contact tracing” when referring to the technology.
Verizon Sees Collaboration Traffic Spike During Pandemic
Verizon has seen traffic running over its network spike since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak, including an almost tenfold increase in collaboration, a 200% increase in gaming, and a 40% jump in video, according to Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. In a call with analysts to talk about Verizon’s first-quarter numbers, Vestberg said the company has seen as many as 800 million calls a day, twice the number that it sees on Mother’s Day, which is usually the busiest day of the year. The pandemic has forced most employees to work from home, which has led to significant increases in demand for such tools as video and audio conferencing. (Verizon is getting into the videoconferencing space through the $500 million acquisition of BlueJeans Network.) Another indication of the impact social distancing is having on users’ movements can be seen in mobile handoffs, when customers on an active call move between cells in the network. Since the outbreak, mobile handoffs have fallen 35% in general and 50% in places like New York City, which has been the place in the United States hardest hit by COVID-19.
April 24, 2020
Verizon Loses 68,000 Subscribers, Drops Full-Year Guidance
Verizon is dropping guidance around projections for the year in the wake of a first quarter that saw it lose 68,000 subscribers and revenue drop by 1.6% year-over-year to $31.6 billion, the company announced Friday. Like most other companies globally, the world’s largest carrier has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, having to close 70% of is stores, which in turn drove down the number of devices it could sell and other customer activity, according to Reuters. Rival AT&T also pulled its full-year guidance – as have many other major companies – in light of the unpredictability caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Chipmaker Intel made a similar decision the day before. At the same time, Verizon is buying BlueJeans Network, looking to capitalize on the spiking demand for videoconferencing with the bulk of employees now working from home.
WHO: Cyberattacks Jump Five-Fold Since Pandemic Began
The World Health Organization, a leading agency in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, has seen a five-fold year-to-year increase in cyberattacks against it since the public health crisis started, officials said. The most recent incident occurred this week, when about 450 active WHO e-mail addresses and passwords and thousands belonging to others working on the coronavirus pandemic were leaked online. The attack didn’t put WHO systems at risk because the data was not recent, but the agency said it’s moving the impacted system to a more secure authentication system. There also have been scams in which bad actors impersonated the WHO in e-mails aimed at duping people to make donations to a fraudulent fund rather than the authentic COVID-19 Solidarity Response fund.
April 23, 2020
HPE Unveils Coronavirus-Related Programs for Partners
Hewlett Packard Enterprise continues on its mission to take some of the financial pressure off partners as they try to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, HPE rolled out a $2 billion package under HPE Financial Services for customers and partners, and its latest move is to suspend revenue targets that partners must meet to maintain their status in the HPE Hybrid IT Partner Ready and Aruba Partner Ready for Networking programs. From May 1 to July 31, North American distributors and service providers not in factoring programs can take advantage of Early Pay Discount terms, and during the same time HPE is extending payment terms from 60 to 90 days in North America and Europe for those in enhanced factoring programs. HPE also is offering its Integrated Lights-Out (iLo) remote management software for free through the rest of 2020 and is fast-tracking GreenLake options.
Zoom User Numbers Hit 300M Despite Security Concerns
Zoom continues to ride the videoconferencing wave created by the COVID-19 outbreak, with CEO Eric Yuan saying this week that the company’s daily participant numbers have passed 300 million. Yuan announced the growing user numbers and outlined the upcoming release of Zoom 5.0 – which will come with improved security and privacy features – during an update this week on the company’s 90-day security plan. Still, the number of organizations that are banning the use of Zoom due to security issues continues to grow, according to Reuters. The latest is carmaker Daimler, and Bloomberg is reporting that networking companies and Ericsson also are discouraging use of the technology.
IBM Helps Partners With Financing, Marketing Resources
Partners have a growing list of resources from Big Blue aimed at helping them during the coronavirus outbreak that David La Rose, general manager of IBM’s Partner Ecosystem, outlined in a recent blog post. Among the steps IBM is taking are running Think 2020 as a digital conference with a dedicated partner track that’s free to join, adding millions of dollars to the IBM Systems incentive portfolio for distributors and specialty partners, and launching a new digital marketing platform to help partners with the shift from in-person to digital marketing. In addition, the vendor is offering 100% reimbursement for digital co-marketing campaigns in the second quarter, providing access for partners to virtual selling tools, training, and webinars, and extending financing options to partners and customers via IBM Global Financing.
April 22, 2020
Nutanix Offers New Financing Options for Partners
Nutanix is rolling out a financing assistance program to help partners and their customers keep their businesses sustainable during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The cloud computing and hyperconverged infrastructure vendor on Wednesday unveiled the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP) and additional financing options through Nutanix Financial Solutions (NFS). The company is making reseller partners eligible for extended payment terms via the NSFAP with no additional costs and resellers will extend the terms to their customers. The program is available through May 31. Other options available through the NFS include a 180-day deferred payment, customized payment plans, and cash trade-in of existing assets. The company also is offering free certification exams through July 31 and free courses and resources on the Nutanix Partner Portal and through virtual programs.
SolarWinds Introduces Subscription Pricing
In keeping with its commitment to make products both easy to try and easy to buy, SolarWinds announced that most of its on-premises IT operations management offerings will now be available on a subscription basis. The vendor said this will give businesses the flexibility and predictability they need, especially now, as COVID-19 affects IT budgets and software deployments around the globe. “With subscription pricing, SolarWinds continues to fulfill its commitment to deliver simple, powerful, and affordable software to meet the needs of every organization both where they are today—and where they’ll grow tomorrow,” said David Gardiner, president of IT operations management at SolarWinds. (See the full story here.)
AMD, Penguin Upgrade Supercomputer for COVID-19 Research
AMD and Penguin Computing are joining forces to upgrade a supercomputer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, almost doubling the system’s peak computing power of more than 4.5 petaflops. AMD, as part of its COVID-19 HPC Fund, announced this week that it will donate hundreds of Radeon Instinct MI50 GPU accelerators. The two-year-old Corona supercomputer also uses AMD’s EPYC CPUs and Penguin’s Tundra Extreme Scale platform. It will be leveraged by the COVID-19 HPC Consortium, a partnership of tech vendors like IBM, Google, and Microsoft and government agencies like the Department of Energy – which runs the national labs – to make a massive amount of supercomputer power available to scientists and medical researchers working to better understand the novel coronavirus and find treatments and vaccines.
Netflix Membership Booms as Pandemic Keeps People Home
Giant streaming service Netflix got an even bigger boost in subscribers than expected through the first three months of the year as states imposed stay-at-home orders and businesses temporarily shut their doors and sent workers home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report in Reuters. In a letter to shareholders, company officials said Netflix gained 15.8 million new paying customers from January through March, driving the total number of worldwide to 182.9 million. The company had expected to add 7 million during the time frame. However, the officials also warned that they expect viewership and membership growth to slow in the second half of the year as states lift restrictions and begin opening up businesses.
April 21, 2020
Extreme Helps Channel with Financing Options, Training
Extreme Networks is rolling out a new financing plan to help partners and customers in the Americas and Europe continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company this week unveiled LEAP – the Lending Enablement and Assistance Program – to give preferential financial terms to channel partners. Those terms include deferring first payments up to 180 days, financing options as low as 0%, and subscriptions to Extreme’s Network-as-a-Service acquisition model to swap older Extreme products with newer ones. LEAP also includes free training for the vendor’s remote cloud technical certification through Sept. 18, growth rebate targets reduced by 5%, and partner level training requirements extended through June 30.
Mitel Makes MiCloud Connect Services Free Until 2021
Business communications provider Mitel is working with Google Cloud to provide enterprises and their remote workers greater security and reliability when using Mitel’s cloud communications solutions. Like other cloud collaboration vendors, Mitel has seen a sharp increase in the use of its tools as many workers suddenly find themselves working from home. Teleworking licenses have jumped tenfold, there’s been a 500% increase in the use of the MiTeam virtual meeting and workspace solution, and use of the MiCloud Connect Teamwork collaboration app has doubled. Mitel is making MiCloud Connect Services, an all-in-one communications solution built on Google Cloud, free until 2021. In addition, the company is offering customers a six-month trial of its MiTeam Meetings and 50% off all self-paced training courses.
Amazon Workers to Protest Warehouse Conditions
Workers at Amazon warehouses around the country plan to protest this week to highlight what they say are the dangerous working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from CNBC. Attributing the worker rights group United for Respect, the news outlet said that more than 300 Amazon workers from at least 50 facilities have signed up for the “mass call out” protest that will start Tuesday and continue throughout the week. The workers want Amazon to close down facilities where positive COVID-19 cases have been reported and to provide testing and two weeks of pay for the workers. They also are pushing for paid sick leave, guaranteed healthcare, and the elimination of rate-based quotas that make it difficult to wash hands and sanitize the warehouses. They also don’t want Amazon to retaliate against workers who speak out. The protests follow similar demonstrations at Amazon sites over the past several weeks. Amazon has said it’s rolled out health and safety measures, including increased cleanings and staggered start times. It also will start temperature checks and provide face masks at its facilities and is considering testing all employees.
Microsoft Bot to Recruit Plasma Donors
Software giant Microsoft has rolled out the CoVIg-19 Plasma Bot, a self-screening tool that anyone can use to see if they qualify to donate their plasma. The company noted that clinical evidence shows that the plasma of people who have recovered from coronavirus infection can be used to treat those still ill with the disease. Microsoft is teaming up with the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, which was created by such plasma companies as Biotest, BPL, LFB, and Octapharma. Microsoft is using its computing infrastructure, engineering, and research capabilities to support the group and launching the Plasma Bot, with the home page and donor recruitment site found here. CoVIg-19 Alliance partners run 500 centers in the United States. Recruitment will start in the United States and then expand to Europe, Microsoft said in a blog post.
April 20, 2020
Facebook, Google, Carnegie Mellon Track COVID-19 Symptoms
Facebook and Google are using their extensive reach to collect self-reported data from users nationwide concerning COVID-19-related symptoms that researchers at Carnegie Mellon are using to help forecast coronavirus activity in the United States. According to the researchers, Carnegie Mellon surveys of Facebook and Google users are giving them real-time estimates regarding COVID-19 activity at the county level. The university’s Delphi Research Group is making the information available at the school’s COVIDcast website and Facebook launched a map today showing the locations on a county level of people with coronavirus symptoms rather than confirmed cases across the country.
Researchers Air Privacy Concerns Regarding Mobile Apps
While developers are creating mobile apps to help track people in Europe who are at risk of contracting the coronavirus and ease the restrictions in most countries, researchers and scientists are airing their concerns about the dangers these apps present to personal security and privacy. According to a Reuters report, more than 300 experts from more than two dozen countries on Monday published an open letter to political leaders pushing them not to abuse the technology to spy on their people. “We are concerned that some ‘solutions’ to the crisis may, via mission creep, result in systems which would allow unprecedented surveillance of society at large,” the letter said.
April 17, 2020
Glassdoor: Job Openings Shrink 20% in Coronavirus’ Wake
The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is not only costing people their jobs – more than 22 million who have filed for unemployment over the past few weeks; it’s shrinking the opportunities to find new ones, according to employment site Glassdoor. In a report this week, Glassdoor found that the number of job listings on its platform between March 9 and April 6 has dropped 20.5% and that 60% of employers have reduced job openings, with almost a quarter closing all job postings. Unsurprisingly, industries like travel and tourism (where job openings fall more than 73%), arts and entertainment (46.3%), and retail (21.2%) are among the hardest hit, but all industries have seen some decline. That includes the tech industry, which saw a fall of 20.2%.
Amazon Aims to Test All Employees for Coronavirus
E-commerce giant Amazon is considering testing all employees, including those who are not showing symptoms, CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in his annual letter to shareholders this week. The goal would be not only to keep employees safe but also to help get the U.S. economy running again, Bezos wrote, adding his voice to the chorus calling for more extensive testing across the country. “If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus,” he wrote. Amazon has begun working to build test labs, with such employees as research scientists, program managers, procurement specialists, and software engineers being dedicated to the effort. Bezos said the company has begun to assemble the necessary equipment and hopes to start testing frontline workers “soon.”
D&H Brings Together VARs, Manufacturers Over Webex
IT manufacturers and VARs met over Webex this week to better understand how to meet the needs of SMB customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting was initiated by D&H Distributing and hosted by Larry Walsh, CEO of The 2112 Group, which owns Channelnomics. D&H officials said vendors were asking what the SMB reseller market needed so they could develop strategies to address those needs. Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H, said that the “SMB channel will need help across a range of verticals, and not just with hardware, software, security, and cloud solutions. They’ll require assistance by way of training, services, financing, and much more.” He said that an example is that partners need to figure how best to remotely provide products and services like servers or IT infrastructure while adhering to social distancing policies. In addition, they’ll need to use marketing resources to help them drive sales by enticing customers.
April 16, 2020
AMD Donates $15 Million in HPC Tech to Coronavirus Research
Chipmaker AMD is making $15 million worth of high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities available to medical researchers working on the COVID-19 pandemic. In an open letter this week, President and CEO Lisa Su wrote that the donation of HPC systems powered by AMD’s EPYC processors and Radeon Instinct GPUs is the first effort in a COVID-19 HPC fund the company has established. AMD is working with HPC system makers to provide ready-to-install nodes to research institutions. Scientists interested in accessing these nodes should contact AMD at COVID-19HPC@amd.com to submit proposals. The move comes a week after AMD joined the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, a partnership announced late last month between tech vendors including IBM, Google, and Microsoft and federal government agencies such as the Department of Energy and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy that’s making 330 petaflops of supercomputer power available to researchers and scientists investigating the coronavirus.
Unitrends Offers MSPs Free Hardware, Half Off Cloud Backup
Unitrends, a Kaseya company that offers enterprise backup and security solutions, is offering free backup hardware to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, half off direct-to-cloud backup to protect a suddenly remote workforce, and 50% off of Office 365 backup – a deal that also comes with built-in dark web monitoring.
ScanSource, Intelisys Help Partners With WFH Program
IT distributor ScanSource and its tech solution provider company Intelisys this week launched Go Remote, a sales and enablement program designed to help partners more easily deliver unified communications and collaboration solutions to customers that now find that most of their employees are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak. Go Remote gives partners content about technical and other issues related to working from home, information from internal experts, and a buyer’s guide to match products and services with needs. More information can be found here (for ScanSource customers) and here (for Intelisys customers).
April 15, 2020
Apple Makes User Mobility Data Available
Just days after announcing a partnership with rival Google to accelerate contact tracing, Apple is releasing a tool that contains mobility data trends from Apple Maps to help health officials and local governments in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Those groups also could use the data to shape public policies. The new website shows changes in the amount that people are driving, walking, or using public transportation and covers major U.S. cities and 63 countries or regions. The information is generated by counting the number of requests for directions people make to Apple Maps. None of the data is associated with a user’s Apple ID, and the company said it does not keep a history of where a user has been. The mobility trends can be found here.
Blockchain Being Used in Coronavirus Efforts: GlobalData
Tech vendors are looking to blockchain as a technology that will help in the fight against COVID-19, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. The emerging technology is used as a decentralized and distributed digital ledger for recording and verifying transactions made across an array of disparate computers. Initially used for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, the technology has expanded to such industries as financial services and supply chains. With the coronavirus, blockchain can be a reliable data platform in a peer-to-peer type of network for medical researchers. GlobalData noted several efforts around blockchain, from an initiative between IBM, Oracle, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to work by start-up Hacera’s MiPasa blockchain platform. The Public Health Blockchain Consortium’s VirusBlockchain can be used to identify and monitor COVID-19-free zones.
Palo Alto Sees Rise in Pandemic-Related Malware Attacks
Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 cybersecurity group is seeing a ramp in attacks on government agencies and healthcare organizations, particularly phishing attacks. In a blog post released this week, the company said that, despite reports that some cybercriminals may reduce their attacks during the pandemic, its cybersecurity researchers have seen the opposite happening, echoing what other cybersecurity firms are reporting. The group focused on a few malware campaigns in its report, including ransomware attacks on a Canadian government healthcare organization and Canadian medical research university and an info-stealer variant seen in attacks against a range of targets, including companies and agencies in the United States, Turkey, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and Canada. “It is clear from these cases that the threat actors who profit from cybercrime will go to any extent, including targeting organizations that are in the front lines and responding to the pandemic on a daily basis,” the Unit 42 researchers wrote in a blog post.
April 14, 2020
Cisco Unveils $2.5B to Help Offset COVID-19 Impact
Cisco Systems is launching its Business Resilience Program, which includes $2.5 billion in financing to help cash-strapped businesses being battered by the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Operated through Cisco Capital, the program offers an up-front 90-day payment holiday and enables customers to defer up to 95% of the cost of a new product or solution until 2021. After that, businesses can make a monthly payment that’s based on the total financed amount and the remaining term of their financing. All Cisco products – from hardware and software to services and up to 5% of partner-provided services – are available under this program. It also includes support for Cisco’s 60,000 partners. Cisco Capital also is supporting Cisco Refresh, the company’s re-manufactured product portfolio, whose offerings are eligible for the Business Resiliency Program, with 95% of the purchase cost deferred until 2021. (See full story here.)
Nonprofit Aims to Help Cybersecurity Pros Stay the Course
In recognition of the disruptions being caused by COVID-19, (ISC)², a nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, is offering free and discounted training to members and non-members alike. Offerings apply to Professional Development Institute (PDI) courses, self-paced Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) training, online instructor-led training, and CISSP concentration bundles. “This is a challenging time for many organizations, as well as the cybersecurity professionals who keep them safe from cyberattacks, as they work to support remote workforces and keep their businesses running,” said Wesley Simpson, COO of (ISC)2. “These professionals still have development and certification goals though, and with travel restrictions and cancellations keeping them from in-person trainings, meetings, and conferences, we want to do our part to help them stay on track.”
CyrusOne, CEO Donate $300,000 to Food Banks
Data center service company CyrusOne is donating $250,000 to food banks in the United States and charities in Europe to help feed people disadvantaged by the global COVID-19 pandemic. President and CEO Tesh Durvasula – who took over the position in February as the coronavirus outbreak was taking hold in the United States – is donating another $50,000 to such organizations as Feeding America, Member Food Bank, and the North Texas Foodbank. School and business closings, sharp increases in unemployment, and rising poverty has put more strain on food banks and similar organizations.
Gartner: 41% of Workers Likely to Stay Remote
More employees will likely work at least part of the time remotely after the COVID-19 crisis passes, according to a survey by Gartner analysts. The survey found that while 30% of employees questioned said they had worked remotely either all or part of the time before the pandemic, 41% are likely to do so afterward. In the survey of 229 HR officials, almost 50% of organizations said that 81% or more of their employees are working remotely during the coronavirus crisis, with another 15% of organizations putting that number at 61% to 80%. The survey echoed what Gartner found in a previous report this month, when almost 25% of surveyed CFOs and finance leaders said they’ll shift at least 20% of employees to permanently working remotely.
April 13, 2020
Intel: Remote Working Driving Demand for PC, Server Chips
Intel is seeing a ramp in demand for its processors as more people work and learn from home, according to the company’s CEO. Bob Swan said in an interview with Bloomberg that PC chips are in demand with the increase in remote working and schooling and the growing need for laptops. In addition, there’s a spike in demand for processors used in servers, which help drive the connectivity needed in a highly distributed workforce environment. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Intel – the world’s largest supplier of PC and server chips – has been able to meet 90% of on-time delivery during the first quarter. Intel, which announces earnings on April 23, is forecasting $19 billion in revenue.
Dell Brings Supercomputers to Fight Against COVID-19
Dell Technologies is making its technology available to healthcare organizations and scientists worldwide that are battling the global COVID-19 outbreak. That includes giving 100 researchers remote access to two Dell-based supercomputers, Frontera and Stampede2, both located at the Texas Advanced Computing Center in Austin. Researchers at the University of Texas-Austin are using the systems to get a better understanding of how the coronavirus is spreading and how effective social distancing is in stemming the spread. The company also is working with i2B2 transSMART Foundation to enable its open-source platforms to make health data on COVID-19 patients available to the scientific and clinical research community as they search for prevention and cures. More information can be found here.
Brightcove Offers Business Continuity Suite
Brightcove is rolling out a business continuity suite for video collaboration at a time of huge opportunity and risk for vendors as the coronavirus outbreak has forced many employees to work from home. The Brightcove Continuum suite is aimed at helping organizations continue to run their critical activities virtually over the company’s platform though such tasks as conducting live events for customers and running on-demand training for remote workers. A broad range of video communications companies, such as Microsoft, RingCentral, and Lifesize, are seeing spiking demand for their products, but privacy and security issues that have dogged Zoom can serve as a cautionary tale.
April 10, 2020
CEO Confidence Declines Amid Pandemic
The Conference Board, a non-profit business membership and research group, surveyed CEOs twice so far this year and found that their confidence in the state of the economy continues to decrease. In the period between mid-February and mid-March, the Measure of CEO Confidence showed a decline to 36, from 43 in the fourth quarter of 2019. (A reading of 50-plus reflects more positive responses than negative ones.) From late March to early April, that number slipped down yet again, to 34 — the lowest levels since the Great Recession of 2008, according to Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators and Surveys at The Conference Board. On March 26, the Department of Labor reported that 3.3 million Americans had filed for unemployment insurance in a single week. By then, several states had implemented social distancing and consumer spending had showed a marked decline. There’s a silver lining though: In the second survey by The Conference Board, about half of CEOs said they foresee an improvement six months from now in the economy and within their respective industries.
LogMeIn, Ribbon Partner on Unified Communications
LogMeIn and Ribbon Communications, which provides real-time communications software and network solutions to service providers and enterprises, are partnering to help businesses and employees stay connected as most employees work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. LogMeIn offers a wide range of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) technologies, such as GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar. The company also sells identity and access management (IAM) solutions and customer engagement support. Ribbon is adding its cloud and edge software portfolio – including Session Border Controllers (SBCs), media gateways, and policy and routing solutions – to address fast-rising network traffic demands. The partnership came the same week that LogMeIn launched its Bold360 Rapid Response FAQ Web Widget to help businesses manage the tidal wave of coronavirus-related questions from customers and employees.
Zerto Gives Free Access to Disaster Recovery, Backup Platform
Zerto is offering healthcare, government, food supply, and other organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis free access to its IT Resilience Platform for six months. Zerto’s solution delivers disaster recovery, backup, and workload mobility capabilities for virtualized infrastructures and cloud environments. Zerto is looking to help organizations whose infrastructures are under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic protect their data and migrate workloads to ease that pressure. Zerto is offering free licenses to protect up to 50 virtual machines through Sept. 30 and fee premium support, implementation assistance, online training, and on-demand educational labs. Eligible organizations include those in healthcare, those providing essential services, state and local governments, and other groups offering community support that run VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V environments. More details can be found here.
MariaDB Offers Free Access to SkySQL Cloud Database
MariaDB, the company behind the open-source database MariaDB, is launching a program that will give healthcare, medical, academic, and nonprofit organizations fighting the COVID-19 pandemic free access to MariaDB SkySQL, a managed cloud Database-as-a-Service announced last month that now is available on Google Cloud Platform. The cloud-based offering was designed to provide modern applications with fast transactions and real-time analytics. It will help organizations cull information from the massive amounts of data being collected about the coronavirus. Organizations wanting to apply for free access to the database can get more information here.
April 9, 2020
Cisco Ex-CEO: Economic Recovery Won’t Come Until 2021
John Chambers, the former CEO of Cisco Systems who now is a venture capitalist, said businesses being crushed under the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak shouldn’t expect to see any improvement in the economy until at least late fall, with a full recovery not happening until early next year. Speaking with MarketWatch, Chambers noted that companies are running out of money, adding that “the next quarter is going to be ugly.” Many companies will see revenue fall by half and it will only be the strongest start-ups that survive.
Google, SADA, HCA Collaborate on Coronavirus Portal
Google Cloud is teaming with healthcare provider HCA Healthcare to create the COVID-19 National Response Portal, an open data platform running on Google Cloud that’s designed to encourage data sharing about the pandemic and how it’s spreading in hopes of helping hospitals and communities prepare and respond to the trends. The platform is built and operated by Google Cloud partner SADA Systems. The goal is to create a single place to get a real-time view of the coronavirus outbreak by collecting and displaying aggregated and anonymous metrics from hospital systems. Healthcare organizations can submit data to the portal each day on everything from ICU bed and ventilator supply and utilization to total numbers of positive, negative, and pending COVID-19 tests.
Gartner: More Employees Will Work Remotely Post-Pandemic
At least some of the employees who had been working on-site until the coronavirus outbreak will continue to work from home after the crisis has passed, according to Gartner analysts. In a look at how the pandemic will permanently change the workplace, a survey of 317 chief financial officers and finance leaders found that 74% plan to move at least 5% of their on-site workforces to permanent remote positions, according to a report released this month. CFOs already were under pressure to more tightly manage costs and see having more employees work from home as a way to do this, the analysts said. Almost a quarter of all respondents said they will shift at least 20% of employees to working remotely on a permanent basis.
April 8, 2020
FBI to Orgs: Watch Out for COVID-19-Related E-Mail Scams
The FBI is warning that cybercriminals are targeting municipalities scrambling to buy such needed supplies as personal protective equipment (PPE) during the global COVID-19 outbreak. The bad actors are running what are called business e-mail compromise (BEC) scams, the federal agency said in an April 6 notice. Through BEC schemes, fraudsters send an e-mail that the victim believes is from a company they normally do business with. However, the e-mail alters standard payment practices, such as asking that money be sent to a new account. The FBI said organizations should look for red flags in e-mails, including unexplained urgency or last-minute changes in wire instructions, recipient account information, established communication platforms, or e-mail account addresses. Another red flag is the insistence by the e-mail sender that communications should be done only through e-mail and not over the phone or through online voice or video platforms.
Twitter CEO Creates $1 Billion COVID-19 Relief Fund
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and mobile payment company Square, said he’s donating about $1 billion – almost a third of his total wealth – to coronavirus relief efforts. In a series of tweets April 7, Dorsey said he’s moving $1 billion of his equity in Square to create a COVID-19 relief fund called Start Small. The first $100,000 from the fund will go to America’s Food Fund, which provides meals to people impacted by the pandemic. Dorsey said he will post a daily roundup of how much money is given to which recipients via a public spreadsheet. Once the coronavirus crisis has passed, Dorsey said he will use the fund to address other issues, including health and education for girls and universal basic income.
ABI: Telco Revenue from 5G Will Fall Short Due to COVID-19
Telcos will take a hit this year from the COVID-19 pandemic, with cloud revenue from 5G core deployments expected to come in 20% to 30% below pre-coronavirus expectations of $9 billion, according to ABI Research. The short-term loss to telcos will be between $2 billion and $3 billion, the research firm said in a report April 8. 5G promises significant gains in speed, bandwidth, and capacity over current 4G and LTE networks, and 2020 was expected to be an important year in the ramp-up of 5G networks. The belief now, however, is that the healthcare crisis will derail trials and testing of 5G standal-one networks, according to ABI analysts.
Foxconn to Make Ventilators at Wisconsin Plant
Foxconn, best known for making Apple devices in China, says it will start making ventilators at its high-profile manufacturing facility in Wisconsin in partnership with Medtronic, a U.S. medical device company. Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak told CNBC that the new ventilators, which will start being made within six weeks, will be based on the company’s open-source PB-560 design. Foxconn officials confirmed the news to Reuters. Foxconn’s effort comes around the same time that Ford Motor Co. announced it will start making ventilators at a Michigan plant, working with General Electric’s healthcare unit.
April 7, 2020
Nvidia Joins COVID-19 Supercomputing Consortium
Nvidia, whose GPU accelerators have become key components in high-performance computing (HPC) systems over the past decade, is joining the consortium of tech companies, federal agencies, and U.S. national laboratories launched in late March to give scientists and medical researchers access to 330 petaflops of compute performance as they fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the consortium – which includes IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google – is to enable the researchers to leverage 16 supercomputers around the country as they look to better understand the virus and search for treatments and vaccines. Nvidia brings expertise in such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), supercomputing, drug discovery, molecular dynamics, genomics, medical imaging, and data analytics, according to Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Nvidia’s Accelerated Computing business, adding that the “COVID-19 HPC Consortium is the Apollo Program of our time.”
Intel Puts Up $50M for Coronavirus Research, Patient Care
Giant chipmaker Intel is committing another $50 million in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, with the goal of using its technology to address needs in patient care, accelerating scientific research, and ensuring that students have access to online learning. As part of the effort, Intel has created an innovation fund that allows partners and employees to suggest where Intel’s expertise and resources can have an immediate impact. Intel already has donated $10 million to support local communities during the pandemic. About $40 million will be used for the Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness and Online Learning efforts, with $10 million for the innovation fund.
Infinite Electronics Uses 3D Printing to Create Face Shields
Infinite Electronics, a worldwide supplier of electronic components, is turning its 3D printing expertise to producing reusable medical face shields for healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The shields are designed to protect the entire face area of medical workers. The company has completed its first lot of face shields and has made its first shipments, and more orders are coming in. Worldwide demand and a slow federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has hospitals overwhelmed by the fast-growing numbers of COVID-19 patients facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). The face shields were designed by Budmen Industries.
April 6, 2020
LogMeIn Extends Offer of Free Remote Work Kits Through June
LogMeIn is extending the availability of its free Emergency Remote Work Kits, first announced in late February, through the end of June for such critical service organizations as healthcare providers, schools, non-profit groups, and municipalities. The kits, aimed at businesses and their rapidly growing numbers of remote workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, include complementary software for videoconferencing, virtual events, remote access to devices and applications, and remote IT support. They include such products as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToMyPC, LogMeIn Pro, and RescueAssist. Since the kits first became available in early March, thousands have been deployed, the company said.
Core Scientific Offers Free Access to AI Infrastructure
Core Scientific, which specializes in infrastructure and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, is giving scientists and medical researchers who are combating the coronavirus outbreak free 30-day access to a cloud-connected infrastructure that features NetApp’s OnTap AI solution and flash-based storage, includes Core Scientific’s Plexus AI stack, and is powered by Nvidia’s DGX AI systems. The company noted that compute-intensive AI and genomic studies are key weapons in understanding and addressing COVID-19. Plexus offers portal-based access to researchers, providing a library of data science tools.
April 3, 2020
Michael Dell Foundation Donates $100M to COVID-19 Initiatives
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael and his wife, through the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, are donating $100 million to initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a post on LinkedIn, Michael Dell said that $20 million will go to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, a project launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard to identify potential coronavirus treatments and speed up their development and distribution. The other $80 million will go toward supporting healthcare and education systems, helping nonprofits and social enterprises, and helping small businesses. “The magnitude of the problem is daunting, and it is vitally important to us that help reaches as many people and families as possible,” he wrote.
HPE Supporting Enterprises with New VDI Solutions, Financing
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is unveiling a new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, preconfigured offerings, and flexible financing terms to help businesses address the need to deploy or grow their remote workforce capabilities as more employees are forced to work at home. Company officials said its Moonshot servers are shipping with HPE’s new ProLiant m750 Server Blade that delivers 70% more performance and consumes 25% less power than the previous generation, important metrics in VIDO environments where density and efficiency are key. The ProLiant M750 can support nearly 33% more remote workers. New preconfigured VDI solutions are aimed at SMBs and enterprise customers, leveraging either ProLiant or Synergy servers. They can scale from 80 to more than 2,000 remote workers and are designed for Citrix and VMware deployments. HPE Financial Services is offering financial and asset lifecycle options, including short-term rentals and 90-day payment referrals on VDI offerings. VDI solutions also are available as-a-service via HPE’s Greenlake initiative.
April 2, 2020
CNBC: Layoffs by Start-Ups Reaching 4,000
Start-ups are shedding jobs in the wake of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNBC. In a report April 1, the news site said that the layoffs included more than 3,800 people from more than 40 companies in business sectors that include artificial intelligence (AI), transportation, and hospitality. The companies are based across the country and have collectively raised almost $15 billion, according to Crunchbase. The figures show that start-ups in Silicon Valley and elsewhere are feeling the economic impact, said CNBC, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Ro Khanna, both California Democrats, are urging the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration to ensure that start-ups are eligible for relief funds the federal government has put aside for small businesses. The news comes as 6.6 million Americans last week filed for unemployment benefits.
Windstream Offers Free Trial of Cloud Comms Platform
Network managed service provider Windstream is offering businesses a 90-day free trial of its OfficeSuite UC and HD Meeting services and videoconferencing as most employees begin to work from home during the global coronavirus outbreak. The offer is open to new and existing customers that need to rapidly provide cloud-based communications and collaboration for remote workers. The company has seen a 50% increase in voice traffic and a 30% increase in data traffic since mid-March.
April 1, 2020
IDC: Pandemic Will Drive Enterprise Adoption of Multicloud
IDC analysts expect next year to see a significant ramp-up of enterprises adopting multicloud strategies in the wake of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, which highlighted the need for businesses to be agile enough to scale up or down as demand dictates. Organizations already were beginning to embrace multicloud infrastructures, but such challenges as migration and lack of skills were obstacles. In a March 31 report, IDC said it expects that by 2022, more than 90% of enterprises around the world will have an infrastructure mix of on-premises, private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms.
Facebook Feature Helps People Connect With Those in Need
Facebook is expanding its Community Help feature to enable people to connect during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Through the feature, people can request help from neighbors or offer assistance, such as delivering groceries, volunteering, transporting others, or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser. Users can access Community Help in the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook or via this site. The social networking giant said March 31 that it’s rolling out the feature in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada in the coming days and will bring it to other countries in the weeks ahead. It came a day after Facebook said it’s donating $25 million to help front-line healthcare workers.
IBM Offers Free Cloud Services to Enterprises
IBM is offering enterprises a host of free services that touch on everything from artificial intelligence (AI) and security to integration and video to help them through the coronavirus pandemic. The offerings are available through the IBM public cloud. They include no-cost options in IBM Cloud like IBM Cloud Virtual Server to help customers with business continuity, 90-day free access to the Aspera service for high-speed file sharing and team collaboration, security solutions and technologies to protect remote employees from COVID-19-related cyberthreats, and video streaming for 90 days free to stream events to public audiences up to 20,000 viewer hours or to stream up to 20,000 authenticated users for one event per week. A complete list of IBM’s offerings can be found here.
