CyberPeak Adds Automation to Managed Security Services

May 4, 2020

Partners with Respond Software in server and reseller alliance

By Jeffrey Burt

CyberPeak Solutions is adding Respond Software’s Respond Analyst automated security software to portfolio of managed security operations services, boosting its capabilities for quickly analyzing security alerts and data.