Acronis Gives MSPs Broad Security Tools in Single Solution

Acronis Cyber Protect includes backup, DR, anti-malware, endpoint management

Acronis is offering MSPs a cybersecurity solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management into a single service.

The Lowdown: The company on Tuesday announced that Acronis Cyber Protect is now available, giving MSPs an efficient and easy-to-manage tool to ensure that their customers’ data, applications, and networks are protected.

The Details: Managed service providers that traditionally have had to cobble together disparate vendor offerings now have a single solution that covers the needs of their clients and comes with such capabilities as vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, and patch management. MSPs can use these features to help businesses protect against cyber-attacks, recover quickly, and reduce downtime.



The vendor also has incorporated features to help MSPs address issues brought on by the high numbers of remote workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those features include:



>#CyberFit Financing: Through July 31, MSPs can pause billing for customers who aren’t paying while preserving their backups. New clients won’t face extra charges for Acronis Cyber Protect and won’t be billed for Acronis Cyber Backup.

>Employee protection: End users will get voice-enabled, touchless control for remote connections to office machines and Acronis Cyber Protection Operations Centers will send out security alerts related to COVID-19.

>Remote work: Acronis Cyber Protect will include default templates with secure protection plans for remote work devices. It also will offer native VPN capabilities, secure file sync and share integration, and remote data wipe.

The Impact: Security continues to be a key driver for organizations adopting managed services. Cyber-threats continue to grow in both number and complexity, convincing businesses to offload the responsibility for security to service providers. MSPs now have a single package with multiple capabilities.

The Buzz: “Traditional backup solutions are dead because they are not secure enough, and traditional antivirus applications do not protect data from modern cyberthreats. Legacy solutions are no longer able to counter the dangers today’s businesses face,” Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov said. “Service providers need to offer their clients integrated cyber protection that covers all five vectors of cyber protection – safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security.”



“As evidenced by the results of a recent ESG multi-client research study on the MSP landscape in 2020, the MSP industry is in desperate need of digital transformation into the newest generation of cyber-protection services, replacing outdated legacy solutions with a modern, integrated offering,” said Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group. “By delivering lower costs to MSPs with new opportunities for recurring revenue, coupled with the latest AI-enhanced cyber solutions, clients will be set up for success in 2020 and beyond.”



“The unique integration of AI-powered data protection and cybersecurity in Acronis Cyber Protect enables Ingram Micro Cloud to satisfy the cyber protection needs of service providers, small and medium businesses, and enterprise-edge workloads,” said Tim Fitzgerald, vice president of cloud channel sales for Ingram Micro.



“With Acronis Cyber Protect, TeamLogic IT-Concord has the opportunity to provide our clients with a single solution to deliver backup, anti-malware, security, and management capabilities, helping them to advance their businesses further. Overall, my experience using Acronis Cyber Protect has been really positive and I’m looking forward to using this product more frequently,” said Gary Connolly, owner of TeamLogic IT-Concord.