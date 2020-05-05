Channelnomics Original

Report: SAP is Fixing Cloud Apps’ Security Flaws

May 5, 2020

Applications including SuccessFactors, Concur, and Callidus don’t meet security standards, the company says

Business software vendor SAP is working to correct unspecified security flaws and shortcomings discovered in several of its major cloud-based application suites. The problem is mostly a failure of these products to meet SAP’s security standards, according to a Bloomberg report.