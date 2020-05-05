Salesforce Unveils Tools to Help Businesses Reopen

Company’s Work.com aims to gauge readiness, protect employee health in a COVID-19 world

Salesforce responded to the coronavirus outbreak with its Salesforce Care package of free tools and solutions to help businesses adapt quickly to the changes in their business model, including having most employees work from home. Now the company is rolling out a collection of technology and resources to help businesses safely begin to reopen.

The Lowdown: The giant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendor this week unveiled Work.com, a collection of solutions that address everything from shift management to employee wellness and will rely in part on input from consulting partners Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC.

The Details: Solutions in Work.com include:



> Work.com Command Center: A site for business leaders to get a complete view of how ready they are to return to work across locations, employees, and visitors. Organizations can pull together data from internal applications and employee wellness surveys, send out communications at scale, and get public data via the Tableau COVID-19 data hub.

> Contact Tracing: Software that collects data from people who are infected or were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, traces contacts, and creates visual maps of contacts and locations to monitor interactions and outbreaks.

> Emergency Response Management: Suite of offerings built with Accenture to help public, private, and health organizations manage multiple types of emergencies, deliver care, and allocate resources and services.

> Employee Wellness: Enables companies to gather data for monitoring and analyzing employee and visitor wellness through surveys, trends, and other data.

> Shift Management: A solution for helping management to create shift schedules that reduce density in the workplace.

> myTrailhead for Employees: Offers training and wellness programs to improve employee skills on new ways of working and ensures compliance with new safety policies.

> Volunteer and Grants Management: Includes tools for streamlining volunteer coordination and the grant-making process to help businesses continue their relief efforts.



Some solutions will be available later this month and others will come out in June. More information can be found here.

The Impact: Salesforce’s Work.com suite comes amid a growing debate in the United States around when the country should begin to reopen businesses. More than a dozen states have already started the process despite warnings by public health officials that doing so at a time when testing is still lacking in the country could lead to a surge in infections and deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the United States has moved past 1.8 million – almost a third of known cases worldwide – and almost 70,000 have died.

The Buzz: “Every company and community in the world is focusing on how to safely reopen and get to a new normal,” Salesforce President and COO Bret Taylor said. “With Work.com, we’re bringing together powerful new technology, our partners, and a network of experts to help organizations reopen and recover from this crisis while putting employee and visitor health and safety first.”



“Business Roundtable is focused on an economic recovery that puts public health first and allows businesses of all sizes to reopen swiftly and safely,” said Joshua Bolten, president and CEO of Business Roundtable. “Safety first and consistent guidelines are critical to reopening. Salesforce is providing an important public service by giving businesses and organizations of all sizes this suite of free resources to help them navigate current guidance and get back to business safely when they can do so.”



“We really needed to stay connected to our customers, because they mean so much to us, and we want them to continue to feel connected to our small business and our mission,” said Amy Wright, founder and CEO of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. “We know that Salesforce will help us build even stronger relationships as we reopen our shops in this new world.”



“I am confident that without the digital quote-to-cash transformation we completed with Salesforce and the AppExchange we would not have been able to adapt and respond as quickly,” said Steve Stessman, vice president of sales at Tuff Shed. “We’re looking forward to the continued partnership with Salesforce to help us navigate to our new normal.”