Salesforce Unveils Tools to Help Businesses Reopen

May 5, 2020

Company’s Work.com aims to gauge readiness, protect employee health in a COVID-19 world

By Jeffrey Burt

Salesforce responded to the coronavirus outbreak with its Salesforce Care package of free tools and solutions to help businesses adapt quickly to the changes in their business model, including having most employees work from home. Now the company is rolling out a collection of technology and resources to help businesses safely begin to reopen.