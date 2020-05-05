Tech Data Joins Smart Cities Council

Distributor becomes North American lead member

Tech Data has become the only IT distributor to join the Smart Cities Council, a group of tech vendors, universities, and standards bodies that aims to make cities more livable and sustainable through the use of technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics.

The Lowdown: Officials with the Clearwater, Florida-based distributor said this week that the company as joined as a North American lead member.

The Details: As part of its new duties, Tech Data will be a member of the selection committee for the fourth annual 2020 Smarts Cities Readiness Challenge, in which community leader in the United States, Canada, and Mexico pitch their ideas to improve conditions in their cities or towns. The winners will be announced at the Smart Cities Week Conference in late September in Washington DC. The distributor also will participate in planning workshops with the winners and have access to the Smart Cities Activator, an online collaboration portal to all 2020 applicants that wants to share information and work with other communities.



Tech Data has a catalog of IoT, analytics, and smart city offerings that offers a wide range of solutions from multiple vendors that are vetted via Tech Data’s Solution Factory methodology, which includes reference architectures and testing.

The Impact: Smart city initiatives are getting a lot of attention around the world. According to Grand View Research, the global market is expected to grow an average of 24.7% a year until 2027, when it will be worth almost $464 billion. The growth drivers include a growing urban population, limited natural resources, aging infrastructures, and the adoption of new technologies, according to Grand View analysts.

Background: Tech Data is in the process of becoming a private company once Apollo Global Management’s $6 billion acquisition of the distributor is completed. The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

The Buzz: “Communities across North America are seeing growing demand for sustainable infrastructure, which is supported by technologies such as Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, and advanced analytics,” said Jason Nelson, executive director of partner engagement for the Smart Cities Council. “The depth and breadth of Tech Data’s IoT and analytics portfolio and smart cities solutions catalog, as well as its expertise in public sector, healthcare, retail, and industrial verticals, is highly valued by the Smart Cities Council and is why we chose to partner with the company.”



“With Tech Data’s membership in the North American Smart Cities Council, we are positioned to help communities address their most pressing digital transformation challenges,” said Colin Blair, vice president of IoT and data analytics in North America for Tech Data. “This partnership truly embodies our brand essence of ‘connecting the world through the power of technology.’ We look forward to bringing more opportunities in the nearly $84 billion smart cities market to our expansive ecosystem of partners that can provide the solutions communities need to connect, grow and advance – now and in the future.”