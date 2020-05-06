ServiceNow, Adobe Team on Improving Customer Experience

Adobe to integrate customer service apps with ServiceNow’s IT service process management systems

Reflecting the increasing importance of customer experience and satisfaction, Adobe and ServiceNow announced they would integrate their respective applications to improve IT support ticketing and customer service.

The Lowdown: Adobe makes applications that facilitate customer service management, the measurement of customer experience, and marketing campaign management. By integrating with ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) applications, the two companies aim to expedite customer ticketing support and measure outcomes.

The Details: The ServiceNow and Adobe partnership will enable customer service representatives to pull up records on technology purchases, support histories, and other pertinent details that will help expedite resolution.

The Impact: The relationship between Adobe and ServiceNow is part of a growing trend to link account histories and data with services and support to improve communications and customer experiences. The partnership will give Adobe deeper access to the customer support arena. ServiceNow, which primarily focuses on internal enterprise ITSM engagements, will use the partnership to expand its external use cases.

The Buzz: “[The partnership will] address the consumer expectation that wherever I hit that brand, whether it’s through a customer service app, a website, or a store, I want them to know me and show me the right experience,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president of ecosystem development at Adobe, in an interview with Reuters.



“They both gain and are going to be very valuable to each other,” said Paul Greenberg, managing principal at analyst firm The 56 Group.