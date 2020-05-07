IT By Design Looks to Help Struggling MSPs

ReBuild IT program aims to accelerate smaller service providers’ recovery from COVID-19 crisis

As businesses slowly begin to reopen and bring some of their employees back into the office, they will turn for help to MSPs, many of which themselves have had to reduce their workforces during the COVID-19 pandemic. IT By Design is taking steps to ensure that smaller MSPs hit particularly hard will have the resources to rebound as the economy opens up.

The Lowdown: Through its new ReBuild IT program, ITBD, a master MSP that provides engineering talent to IT service providers, will give back more than $200,000 by forgiving costs for small MSPs that had to reduce their payroll as the economy essentially ground to a halt. The goal is to help these MSPs accelerate their ability to ramp back up to speed.

The Details: The ReBuild IT program, announced this week, will be open to MSPs with fewer than 50 employees and that sustained revenue losses of 10% or more in the first half of the year after shutting down in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Many will struggle to re-staff fast enough as their clients begin to bring employees back to the office.



MSPs not already engaged with ITBD can apply for assistance here by answering questions about their business, including their size, lost revenue, and staffing needs. They will be notified within 24 hours of their status. The program will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, though MSPs that lost out on federal money offered via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will get preference.



Once accepted, MSPs can select from among ITBD’s help desk and senior help desk MSP specialists, who will be available on a month-to-month basis as needed. The MSPs will be billed monthly through the program’s forgiveness credit applied through the rest of the year.

The Impact: MSPs already were under pressure as the coronavirus spread across the country, forcing most companies to temporarily shutter their offices and almost overnight have their employees work from home. Many turned to MSPs and other channel partners to help them create workable teleworking environments and secure the technologies their employees needed. However, many service providers were not immune to the social distancing requirements or the economic fallout from the pandemic. Now businesses will once again rely on service providers to help them as workers return to their offices.

The Buzz: “We understand that many MSPs are in a precarious position. They need to help their customers race back to normal business, migrating back from [work from home] to full office operations. But that can mean reconfiguring offices, reworking networks, securing data in motion, and more. Now is not the time for your tools or your customer experience to fail as your MSP tries to manage every businesses’ hasty migration back to brick-and-mortar operations,” said ITBD founder and CEO Sunny Kaila. “This program helps MSPs get experienced talent quickly into place to support that ramp-up into recovery and prevent the customer experience failures that can prove fatal for MSPs. We understand the goal of every MSP is to return their full team to work, but that simply may not be financially feasible right now. We are hoping this program will help bridge that gap through the end of 2020 as we all get back on our feet.”