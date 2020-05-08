Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

2nd Watch Puts a Focus on DevSecOps

May 8, 2020

Offers an assessment and strategy services for enterprises

By Jeffrey Burt

Enterprises are pushing to get more security into their software development processes. Managed cloud services provider 2nd Watch is offering a service to let them know how they’re doing with these efforts.