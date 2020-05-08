Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

DattoCon Postponed Due to Pandemic

May 8, 2020

Datto has not set a new date for the annual managed services confab

Add DattoCon, the annual gathering of managed services providers in Datto’s orbit scheduled to happen in Atlanta in June, to the list of events canceled or postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.