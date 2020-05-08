DattoCon Postponed Due to Pandemic

Datto has not set a new date for the annual managed services confab

Add DattoCon, the annual gathering of managed services providers in Datto’s orbit scheduled to happen in Atlanta in June, to the list of events canceled or postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: Datto announced the postponement of the event yesterday, saying it made the decision after consulting with sponsors, partners, and employees about the risks involved with a live event. The conference was scheduled to place at the Georgia Convention Center in Atlanta. Georgia is one of the states trying to restart its economy early, but also experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

The Details: Datto did not include a new date for the event. In a statement, Datto said it’s exploring options for alternative dates and formats. Plans for how DattoCon will happen in 2020 will come in a few weeks, the company said.



Regardless of when the event happens, Datto says it will honor all registrations or will issue refunds.



Datto made no mention of whether the pandemic would effect its planned European conference in Berlin in October. Europe was hit hard by the pandemic, and is now emerging from social distancing measures. European officials, though, are monitoring COVID-19 hot spots and caution that a return to social distancing may be necessary.

The Impact: While technology vendors canceled live events by the hundreds, Datto held off on a decision about its annual conference hoping the pandemic would pass and its gathering could happen as scheduled. Many vendors have canceled live events through the end of the year, and some — such as Microsoft and Facebook — are not returning to the live event circuit until the second half of 2021.



While live events are taking a hard hit because of the pandemic, virtual events are surging. Many vendors have successfully morphed their live events into online conferences. Vendors say they’re seeing record engagement in their virtual events.

Background: After news of the postponement broke, Datto partners took to social media to express their disappointment and understanding. Most posting comments are upset that the event of the year for them isn’t happening but blame the circumstance of the pandemic.