Automation: Key to Efficiency
May 11, 2020
SolarWinds helps MSPs address remote work and security
With a spike in work-from-home (WFH) initiatives among businesses, MSPs have their hands full. The WFH trend, combined with an IT skills shortage and an increasingly ominous threat landscape, means that managed service providers have to amplify their efforts to maximize efficiency for both themselves and their clients. One thing they can do: leverage automation to lighten their loads.
In this blog post, Marc-Andre Tanguay, head automation nerd at SolarWinds MSP, reviews how the company is assisting its MSPs by creating automation policies around teleworking and security, and by helping them make their remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions more efficient.
