Channelnomics Original

Technology

Intel, TSMC Discussing US-Based Chip Facilities with White House: Report

May 11, 2020

Talks focusing on diversifying supply chain in time of coronavirus, other global concerns, WSJ says

By Jeffrey Burt

Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), and Samsung reportedly are talking with U.S. government officials about building semiconductor foundries facilities in the United States, an idea that was already being considered over the past several years but that has accelerate in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.