PagerDuty Expands Partner Program

May 11, 2020

Digital ops management firm now includes MSPs, SIs, consultancies

By Jeffrey Burt

Digital operations management company PagerDuty is expanding its two-year-old partner program to include MSPs, systems integrators, and consultancies, which can now use the vendor’s products in their professional and managed services offerings.