PagerDuty Expands Partner Program

Digital ops management firm now includes MSPs, SIs, consultancies

Digital operations management company PagerDuty is expanding its two-year-old partner program to include MSPs, systems integrators, and consultancies, which can now use the vendor’s products in their professional and managed services offerings.

The Lowdown: The San Francisco-based company announced this month that it is now including new solution partner and MSP programs as part of its larger PagerDuty Partner Program, which has been focused on resellers.

The Details: Key points in the new programs for PagerDuty partners include:



>Customized support: Partners can plan, design, and implement initiatives to transform operations to meet each client’s needs.

>Resources and expertise: Partners get access to resources, capacity, technical skills, and program management.

>Education and training: Partners can work with PagerDuty to provide expertise, training, and best practices for joint customers.



Companies interested in partnering with PagerDuty can apply here.

The Buzz: “Many of today’s enterprises still have operations that are largely manual and reactive. To succeed in our digital world, they need to become real-time, automated, and proactive,” said Jukka Alanen, senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy at PagerDuty. “Many organizations also lack the in-house resources and expertise to make this shift. Through this new program and strong network of partners, we can help transform and mature their digital operations, processes, and practices, and serve more organizations globally, faster, and more efficiently.”



“We are excited for the launch of PagerDuty’s Solution Partner Program and the opportunities this opens for Carahsoft and our reseller partners to better meet our public sector customers’ real-time visibility needs for digital operations. Agencies need to ensure continuous mission delivery for the citizens they serve, and PagerDuty is well positioned to help government IT teams detect and respond to outages and better manage their digital operations across the organization,” said Terry Drinkwine, vice president of sales at Carahsoft Technology, a public sector distributor.



“Estuate specializes in digital transformation and helps organizations become agile by implementing state-of-the-art IT service management solutions,” said Balaji Varadarajan, vice president of customer success at Estuate. “Through our partnership with PagerDuty, together with our expert consulting services, we provide a critical component in streamlining customer experience processes and end-to-end issue resolution.”



“We’ve chosen to leverage PagerDuty with our clients because it offers a tremendous degree of flexibility, efficiency, and simplicity at a time when it’s needed most to protect business-continuity, reduce costs, and proactively mitigate risks in these uncertain economic times,” said Kevin Mead, vice president of business development at Kinect Consulting.



“The PagerDuty solution is a perfect complement within our DevOps and cloud automation ecosystem as it provides our customers with visibility into the health of their platform and services and maximizes team accountability through a robust on call scheduling and escalation platform. This platform is critical to managing and supporting an enterprise DevOps environment,” said Stephen Chieng, vice president of engineering at vCore.