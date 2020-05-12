Evolve IP, Ingram Team Up on DaaS Solution for Channel

Demand for technology growing fast as employees continue to work from home in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Cloud collaboration provider Evolve IP and distributor Ingram Micro want to make it easier for channel partners to get Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions into the hands of businesses that have most of their employees working from home.

The Lowdown: Social distancing guidelines designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus has spurred most companies to temporarily shut their doors and have most employees telework, driving demand for such technologies as DaaS and video conferencing.

The Details: The two companies this week announced a solution based on VMware’s Horizon DaaS software that can be delivered in less than a week to businesses in the United States and Canada. The service is available now to Ingram Micro partners around the world and leverages Evolve IP’s security and compliance capabilities.



Benefits of the solution include:



>Rapid deployment: Designed to work out of the box, the solution includes such features as two virtual CPUs, 4GB of RAM, Windows 10 Desktop operating system, a 10 GB disk for user data, Veeam Backup, a single, standardized desktop image, and support for third-party two-factor authentication, such as Cisco’s Duo technology.

>Audited for compliance: The offering can support such standards as HIPAA for healthcare, PCI-DSS for secure credit card transactions, and SOC2 for secure data management. The solution also includes encrypted disks, antivirus protection, intrusion detection, and remote monitoring from Trend Micro.

>Fully-managed support: Evolve IP includes platform support 24/7 and optional end-user support during normal business hours.

The Impact: Businesses are continuing to scramble to put the necessary products and services in place to enable their now-remote workers to get their jobs done from home as easily as possible. And the need won’t end when the pandemic is over. Gartner surveys have found that 74% of CFOs expect to keep at least 5% of their employees working from home permanently after the pandemic passes, with a quarter saying at least 20% will continue teleworking.

The Buzz: “We’re extremely excited to work with Ingram Micro and deliver an easy-to-manage DaaS solution to their channel partners that can essentially be delivered over the course of a business week,” said Joseph Pedano, executive vice president of cloud engineering at Evolve IP. “The way and where we work has changed forever, and employees are going to be working from home and other locations well after the threat of COVID-19 has been mitigated. The easy-to-deploy Evolve IP solution now available from Ingram Micro allows employees to stay safe and productive now and ensures businesses can be strategic in providing a way for them to work anywhere securely in the future.”



“We’re thrilled to be working with Evolve IP and providing their market-leading DaaS solution to our channel partners and their clients in North America,” said John Tonthat, executive director of sales for the Enterprise Accounts Group at Ingram Micro. “Named to Gartner’s DaaS Market Guide year-after-year, Evolve IP is also one of VMware’s top multi-tenant hosting providers in the U.S. With a proven record of success, Evolve IP is known as a channel-friendly industry leader, offering a secure, reliable DaaS solution designed to help channel partners and their customers stay productive now and in the future.”