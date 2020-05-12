Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Security Tops List of MSP 2020 Priorities: Kaseya

May 12, 2020

Latest MSP Benchmark Survey finds compliance, app integration also key points of concern

By Jeffrey Burt

Security continues to be the most pressing concern for MSPs that have been under increasing attack from cyber-criminals because of their access to clients’ IT infrastructures, according to a survey by Kaseya.