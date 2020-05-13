Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Jason Eberhardt, Bitdefender’s vice president of global cloud and MSP

Bitdefender, Synnex Ink Distribution Deal

May 13, 2020

Vendor’s MSP-focused cloud-based security offering to be sold via Synnex’s online marketplace

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender will make its Cloud Security for MSPs solution available through IT distributor Synnex’s Stellr Marketplace, giving MSPs, resellers, and cloud service providers (CSPs) a broader array of security options to choose from.