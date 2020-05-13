Bitdefender, Synnex Ink Distribution Deal

Jason Eberhardt, Bitdefender’s vice president of global cloud and MSP

Vendor’s MSP-focused cloud-based security offering to be sold via Synnex’s online marketplace

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender will make its Cloud Security for MSPs solution available through IT distributor Synnex’s Stellr Marketplace, giving MSPs, resellers, and cloud service providers (CSPs) a broader array of security options to choose from.

The Lowdown: The two companies announced the distribution agreement Wednesday, noting the growing need for cybersecurity capabilities for MSPs, which over the past several years have increasingly become a target of cyber-criminals.

The Details: Bitdefender’s Cloud Security for MSPs is a suite of security services that includes everything from web filtering and network attack defense to risk analytics, process monitoring, and device control. It offers security for emails and virtualized environments as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR), advanced threat security, and patch management.



Central to the offering are the machine learning algorithms that Bitdefender has been honing for more than a decade.



The agreement with Synnex enables both companies to offers a more complete portfolio of solutions to channel partners and allows partners to deliver and deploy the Bitdefender technology through a more simplified process.

The Impact: The global managed security services space is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by a number of factors, including the rise in the number and sophistication of cyber-threats, an expansion of regulations around data security and privacy, and the difficulty in finding skilled talent. In addition, enterprises are growing increasingly comfortable with cloud services.



A report from Markets Research Engine predicts the market will grow 14.5% through 2024, when it will reach more than $58 billion.

Background: More cybersecurity options also will be good for MSPs, which over the past several years have been a growing target for bad actors. Hackers see MSPs – which use remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools to manage their customers’ infrastructures – as an easy way into enterprises.

The Buzz: “We’re excited to team with Synnex to offer our cloud-based, layered threat detection and mitigation capabilities to MSPs at a time when organizations need advanced protection more than ever,” said Jason Eberhardt, vice president of global cloud and MSP at Bitdefender. “As cyber-threats continue to rise in frequency and complexity and business processes and environments have been forced to rapidly shift and evolve, users require access to easy to use solutions that offer clarity, streamline processes, and bolster defenses as quickly as possible.”



“Synnex is dedicated to helping our vendor partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategy by providing access to the strongest and most relevant technology solutions,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of product management, North America, at Synnex. “We are confident that this agreement benefits the entire channel – from solutions providers, resellers, CSPs, and MSPs to end users – and will help our customer partner sustainably grow their business.”