Work From Home Becoming a Permanent Thing

May 13, 2020

Technology companies embracing and expecting remote employees becoming the norm

Channelnomics Staff

For Amazon Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels, the pandemic brought to fruition the long-expected work-from-home paradigm the world is experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he’s not alone as technology companies are embracing the work-from-home model and expect other businesses to follow suit in the post-pandemic economy.