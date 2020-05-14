Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Technology
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

Cisco Sees Red in the Pandemic Economy

May 14, 2020

The networking vendors posts declines and issues lower forecast despite increasing demand for products, services

Cisco’s first earnings report since the COVID-19 came with few surprises, but remains a harbinger of things to come for the technology industry as quarterly revenues declined and the full-year forecast sank despite increasing demand.