Nutanix Names Alvarez to Lead Worldwide Channels

Former Juniper executive is promoted after less than a year with cloud software company

Christian Alvarez, who came to Nutanix in August 2019 after more than four years with networking vendor Juniper Networks, will now lead the company’s worldwide channel organization.

The Lowdown: Alvarez had been vice president of channel sales in the Americas for Nutanix, an enterprise cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure vendor.

The Details: In his new role announced this week, Alvarez will oversee Nutanix’s strategy around its channel partner ecosystem, which includes building relationships and global sales and distribution efforts for VARs, distributors, OEMs, systems integrators, and telecommunications and service providers.



As the coronavirus pandemic spread, demand for Nutanix’s virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has increased. Alvarez helped with rolling out new offerings for partners, including FastTrack for VDI and Xi Frame Test Drive, and oversaw the development of the company’s Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program, which provided financial support to partners struggling with cash flow.



Alvarez will continue to lead channel sales for the Americas region until a replacement is named.

The Impact: Alvarez’s promotion was announced a day after Nutanix unveiled new automation, disaster recovery, and data replication capabilities in its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software and AHV hypervisor.



Nutanix started life in the HCI space but in 2016 expanded its reach into the cloud, which included providing tools to help enterprises build private clouds and help them managed their multicloud operations. The company in its fiscal second quarter saw revenue grow year-over-year to $346.8 million and billings jump to $428.1 million. Nutanix also said that 79% of its billings were from subscriptions.

Background: Alvarez held several channel executive roles with Juniper, including worldwide head of channels and distribution, before coming to Nutanix. He also has experience with such companies as Avaya, Connexion Technologies, and Cyan, which was bought by Ciena in 2015.

The Buzz: “Nutanix has aligned the right resources, investments, and expertise behind its award-winning product portfolio, enabling our partners to add new services and expand their market share to drive accretive revenue streams,” Alvarez said. “I am honored to lead Nutanix’s worldwide partner organization through our next phase of growth while helping our partners improve profitability with professional, managed and cloud services. The opportunity ahead of us continues to be vast as we carefully adapt to today’s unprecedented market dynamics.”



“Christian is an innovator, strategic thinker spearheading new offerings and contributing to collaboration across the organization,” said Chris Kaddaras, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Nutanix. “As the channel is going through digital transformation for cloud, Nutanix is one of the only multi-cloud, multi-product companies carrying the torch. Christian is ideally suited to execute on our global mission to help both our partners and customers adapt to and enable virtual work.”