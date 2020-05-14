SolarWinds Makes Push Into Enterprise ITSM Space

Introduction of Service Desk Enterprise will challenge ServiceNow, Zendesk

SolarWinds is taking aim at vendors like ServiceNow and Zendesk with its new Service Desk Enterprise solution, which is designed to make it easier for larger businesses to visualize and manage their increasingly complex IT environments.

The Lowdown: The new IT service management (ITSM) offering announced Thursday pushes SolarWinds, which has been a key service provider for smaller and midsized businesses, deeper into the enterprise and into closer competition with a number of other vendors.

The Details: Service Desk Enterprise is aimed at helping organizations both better manage and better visualize their IT environment. It also enhances enterprises’ security capabilities and will help customers manage a much more highly distributed and remote workforce that has come onto the scene over the past couple of months since the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.



It also comes with support for on-boarding management and customer success features. The IT environment visualization gives enterprises the ability to offer improved impact assessments, accelerate approvals, reduce incident times, and enhance risk analysis and IT service efficiency.



The benefits of the new offering includes:



>Reduced risk: Two-factor and multi-factor authentication gives customers greater access control on such SolarWinds’ platform for web application, employee portal, and mobile. They also can assess the impact of change through the configuration management database (CMDB) visualization capabilities.

>Better service availability: Uptime is improved via more efficient asset lifecycle management and faster incident resolution times. In addition, change management workflows drive automation and consistent change execution.

>Accelerate problem resolution: The upgraded CMDB means faster contextualization of IT issues, incident resolution, configuration, and problem management.

The Impact: Such factors like a more mobile workforce, greater security and privacy concerns, and a growing move toward cloud-based ITSM are fueling an increase in the global ITSM market. According to Verified Market Research, the global ITSM market should grow from $1.92 billion in 2018 to $4.52 billion by 2026, or more than 11.2% a year.

The Buzz: “Today’s organizations have higher expectations for process automation and IT support, which require a service desk that can solve complex issues and support key business processes,” said Steve Stover, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds. “By providing updated visualization tools that tie to key service management needs such as change management and workflow automation, SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise helps service desk agents exceed expectations with scalable and secure IT services.”



“IT teams are looking for ITOM [IT operations management] solutions that drive cost reduction and containment, while enabling accelerated transformation through integrations across operational disciplines such as IT operations management and the service desk,” said Stephen Elliot, vice president management software and DevOps at IDC. “Customers are demanding critical features that enable deeper visibility and workflow automation that balance business outcomes across growth and cost metrics.”