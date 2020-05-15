ePlus Helps Enterprises Corral Public Cloud Spending

Launches managed services that also address security and data protection

IT solutions provider ePlus is enabling enterprises to more efficiently and securely deliver services in such public cloud environments as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

The Lowdown: The ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services offering, announced this week, includes services that address such issues as cost, security, and data protection.

The Details: Through the new suite of services, customers making the move into the public cloud get fully managed support, visibility, security, and guidance. They are able to address key concerns, including managing how much they spend in the cloud and their complex cloud services. In addition, leveraging managed services enables them to bypass the ongoing challenge of finding skilled cloud talent.



The ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services include:



>Cloud Cost Optimization: The service, powered by CloudCheckr, gives organizations visibility into their cloud costs and offers guidance from ePlus Cloud Architects, enabling them to reduce the wasted spend on public cloud platforms.

>Cloud Security Monitoring: Using Check Point Dome9, the service delivers continuous risk assessment and a clear understanding of risk profiles.

>Cloud Data Protection: The service leverages Rubrik, provides a consumption model based on cost. In addition, ePlus specialists monitor and manage data protection not only in the cloud but also in on-premises data centers.



The Impact: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many companies’ migration to the cloud as they work to manage the sudden changes to their business models, including highly distributed workforces and an increased reliance on cloud services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. Managing how much they spend in the cloud is a key issue. A report earlier this year by Flexera found that enterprises are wasting 35% of their cloud spending.

The Buzz: “Our customers’ IT teams are facing immense pressure to deliver business outcomes despite having limited scalability and flexibility, and increasing cloud costs,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of services at ePlus. “While the cloud journey for every organization is unique, cost, security, and resource constraints are a common thread. ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services allow organizations to have the best of all worlds: a continuously cost-optimized public cloud deployment, continuous risk assessment, and consistent data protection across data center and cloud, supported by a team of experts to protect business continuity and keep internal resources focused on their core business.”



“As an Elite Managed Service Provider, ePlus is constantly looking for best-of-breed solutions,” said Frank Rauch, Check Point head of worldwide channels. “Dome9 is that solution, providing a comprehensive platform for public cloud security and compliance orchestration. We are excited to be working with the ePlus team to provide customers with this combined service, providing visibility and ability to enforce security best practices.”