Latest Scale HCI Solution Targets VDI, Data Analytics

The HC3250DF includes NVMe storage, is designed for core data centers and the edge

Scale Computing’s latest hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is targeting performance-intensive environments such as database analytics and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which is gaining attention since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Lowdown: The company this week unveiled the HC3250DF, newest addition to its portfolio of HC3000 series.

The Details: The new HCI is designed to deliver high performance and speed to both enterprise and SMB data centers as well as the network edge. A key feature is the use of NVMe for its storage architecture. The NVMe protocol was created to improve the performance of non-volatile memory like flash. According to Scale officials, the HC3250DF’s NVMe architecture requires no manual configuration and uses less system RAM, freeing up that memory for virtual machines (VMs) and their applications.



The system also includes such HC3 features as intelligent automation for both self-healing and high-availability capabilities and integrated disaster recovery technology, enabling it to keep running well even when there are few IT resources and staff. This design makes it work in edge computing and for such use cases as the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Impact: The channel is getting a wave of new HCI solutions that are designed for more dense and higher scale VDI deployments as coronavirus pandemic takes hold and drives most employees now telework. Scale’s new HC3 system comes less than a week after Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled the latest addition to its SimpliVity lineup that is powered by AMD’s Epyc “Rome” server processor. Such systems will continue to be valuable to companies as they adapt to fast-changing business models that will include more employees working from home even after the public health crisis passes.

The Buzz: “Easy to deploy and manage, the all-NVMe HC3250DF helps organizations run a wider range of applications with varying performance needs and supports higher VM density, increasing efficiency and allows IT departments everywhere to meet increased end-user expectations. Both persistent and non-persistent VDI workloads thrive on the newly redesigned underlying storage layer, which is created to maximize performance,” said Dave Demlow, vice president of product management at Scale. “With the new pressure on IT to enable remote work whenever necessary, this appliance is an excellent foundation for VDI deployments from a several hundred users to a few thousand.”



“Enterprise and SMB customers have a need for an HCI solution that can service larger databases, mid-range VDI, and other performance-intensive use cases,” said Steve McDowell, senior technology analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. “Scale Computing hits the mark with this latest addition to its core HC3 virtualization system, which has become well-known for its ability to be quickly deployed and easily managed and scaled.”