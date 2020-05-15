Channelnomics Original

Latest Scale HCI Solution Targets VDI, Data Analytics

The HC3250DF includes NVMe storage, is designed for core data centers and the edge

By Jeffrey Burt

Scale Computing’s latest hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is targeting performance-intensive environments such as database analytics and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which is gaining attention since the outbreak of COVID-19.