New Intel vPro Chips Aimed at Modern Workforce

May 15, 2020

New Core and Xeon processors offer security, connectivity boosts as more employees work from home

By Jeffrey Burt

Intel this week introduced the latest generation of its Core vPro processors, driving greater security, manageability, and connectivity at a time when enterprises and SMBs are working to manage a suddenly remote workforce brought on the by spreading coronavirus outbreak.