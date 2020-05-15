New Intel vPro Chips Aimed at Modern Workforce

New Core and Xeon processors offer security, connectivity boosts as more employees work from home

Intel this week introduced the latest generation of its Core vPro processors, driving greater security, manageability, and connectivity at a time when enterprises and SMBs are working to manage a suddenly remote workforce brought on the by spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Lowdown: The company also unveiled Xeon vPro processors for workstations that also enable enterprise to manage large fleets of systems and fend off cyber-threats leverage machine learning techniques.

The Details: The hardware-based capabilities in the new 10th Gen Core vPro processors promise improved performance, faster speeds, and longer battery life in desktops and laptops powered by the chips as well as more efficient power consumption for embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.



Among the new features in the 14-nanometer processors, which are built on the “Comet Lake” architecture, is integrated Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which offers up to three times faster gigabit speeds than previous generations. This is key to such uses as video conferencing, which has become a critical business tool with most employees now working from home.



The improvements in the latest generation include:



>Up to 40% better application performance than a three-year-old laptop.

>Up to 36% better productivity than a three-year-old laptop.

>Up to 44% faster data analytics and visualization than a five-year-old desktop.

>Thermal design power of 35 to 65 watts for embedded use cases.

The Impact: PCs built with the new Core vPro mobile and desktop chips will be rolling out from system makers over the next several months, giving partners a range of new machines aimed at remote workers that they can deliver to clients that will still be trying to adapt to new business models driven by the pandemic.

The Buzz: “Built for business, the Intel vPro platform is a comprehensive PC foundation for performance, hardware-enhanced security, manageability, and stability,” said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms. “With our new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, we’ve enhanced that solid PC foundation to help tackle not only today’s challenges, but also those of future work environments across the PC lifecycle.”



“For more than a decade, Cisco and Intel have partnered to deliver an unrivaled wireless experience, helping to elevate Wi-Fi’s business relevance and impact,” said Matt MacPherson, wireless CTO at Cisco. “This close partnership provides early and extensive testing that ensures, as new industry standards and innovations emerge, Cisco and Intel customers can quickly and confidently embrace the latest technology. We’re excited for customers to experience the more reliable connections, faster downloads and improved application performance of the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Cisco’s latest Wi-Fi 6 certified access points.”