Office Depot Layoffs Signal Shift from Paperclips to IT Services

May 15, 2020

The pandemic is compelling the office supply retailer to focus more on its CompuCom managed services division

Channelnomics Staff

Office Depot is joining the growing list of retailers layoff large swaths of its workforce as the COVID-19 virus keeps its stores shuttered and distribution centers idle. The bright spot, though, is its managed services unit, CompuCom, which is doing relatively well and could prove a lifeboat in the post-pandemic market.