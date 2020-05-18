Top 5 Technologies Driven by the Pandemic

The COVID-19 upended vendors and solution providers’ plans for 2020. Overnight, technology priorities changed as customers faced the pandemic’s impact of either shifting to remote and work from home scenarios or suspending operations entirely.



After experiencing weeks of pandemic conditions and seeing the beginnings of what a recovery will look like, solution providers are beginning to understand the short-term technology needs of the customers. According to a study by The 2112 Group, which publishes Channelnomics, these are what solution providers say are the top 5 technologies for the remainder of 2020.

5. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR)

Businesses know that their operations will grind to a halt of they lose access to their data and IT resources. Nonetheless, business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) services are getting renewed attention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are re-examining their business continuity plans and resources as they discovered gaps in their capabilities during the shift to reduced operations and remote workforces. More than one in five solution providers in the 2112 study say BCDR is the most important technology for the remainder of 2020.

4. Networking

Basic infrastructure and network plumbing may not seem the most exciting technology, but one-quarter (26%) of solution providers say switching and routing will remain an important product segment. Businesses are reexamining their network capacity need to account for the shifting use cases as a result of the pandemic. Many companies expect to reconfigure their networks to allow for more remote connections and reduced latency for cloud-based applications.

3. Communications and Collaboration

Before the pandemic, Zoom was already the wonder kid of the cloud-based video conferencing platforms. With teams physically distanced, Zoom soared to overnight, and it wasn’t alone. Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, and Google Meet saw surges in demand and utilization. Every video conferencing, collaboration, and unified communications service is seeing growth as businesses look to keep their teams and customers connected during social distancing. As the world looks to the recovery period, many believe work from home will become permanent for many people, making communications and collaboration a hot commodity for the foreseeable future. Twenty-eight percent of solution providers said in the 2112 study that communications and collaboration technologies are the most important through the end of 2020.

2. Cloud Infrastructure Services

The cloud is earning its keep during the pandemic. Any business hesitant about moving their infrastructure to the cloud – in either hosted or hybrid configurations – learned quickly through their pandemic experience the necessity of having access to data and resources. While the economy took a high in the first quarter as spending came to a sudden halt, cloud service providers saw growth in their sales and utilization. According to the 2112 study, 36% of solution providers say cloud infrastructure and services are the most important offering for the remainder of 2020.

1. Security

Security technologies are always in high demand as the threat of hackers is omnipresent, and increasing government regulations compel data protection. The pandemic revealed new problems with IT security: An uneven distribution. As businesses pressed their workforces to work from home, they discovered that their security measures weren’t up to the task. People leaving the office were suddenly using home PCs with consumer operating systems, insufficient security software, and loosely secured WiFi networks. Security technologies – particularly managed security services – is seeing increasing demand as business bolster their data protection measures to account for their distributed workforces. According to 2112’s research, 78% of solution providers rate security as the most crucial technology segment for the remainder of 2020.

Find more insights into how solution providers are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis by downloading a complimentary full report, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Channel Partners, available on the 2112 Web site.