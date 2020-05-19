Facebook Launches ‘Shops’ to Help SMBs Keep Selling

Facebook Shops as seen on a mobile device (Courtesy of Facebook)

The social network is diving deep into marketplaces through a free online platform targeting small, local businesses

Facebook is no longer just a social network and advertising platform. With the launch of Shops, the new online marketplace platform for small businesses, Facebook is diving deep into the world of eCommerce and getting directly in the path of Amazon.

The Lowdown: Citing the economic suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook said it’s launching Shops as a means helping small businesses remain viable in the face of disruptions caused by social distancing and compulsory shutdowns. The goal, Facebook says, is to provide businesses ranging from Main Street to “global brands” to connect with customers.

The Details: Partner with marketplace platform providers and enablers, Facebook is rolling out Shops with features that enable businesses to promote their brands, display their products and services, manage loyalty programs, and transact payments. Shops will span the Facebook and Instagram platforms, enabling consumers to find and acquire products through traditional PC browsers and mobile devices (as pictured above). When Shops become available, businesses can create their eCommerce presence through their standard Facebook business page.

The Impact: Digital sales channels — such as eCommerce and marketplaces — is growing exponentially, Small businesses are less apt to have online sales capabilities due to the complexity and expense. Several marketplace companies offer the platforms and services to support online selling. However, those services are often complex and expensive to implement. Facebook Shops, which continues along the experience of Facebook’s Marketplace feature, could open the door for more online selling — including B2B technology product sales.

Channelnomics Point of View: While Facebook Shops is clearly targeting SMB consumer retailers and businesses, such platforms have often proven irresistible to local solution providers. In the past, B2B IT resellers and service providers offered and transacted through consumer platforms such as eBay and Craigslist. Facebook Shops will likely draw a fair number of technology solution providers as a secondary means of attracting and capturing new customers.