Channelnomics Original

Technology
Facebook Shops as seen on a mobile device (Courtesy of Facebook)

Facebook Launches ‘Shops’ to Help SMBs Keep Selling

May 19, 2020

The social network is diving deep into marketplaces through a free online platform targeting small, local businesses

Facebook is no longer just a social network and advertising platform. With the launch of Shops, the new online marketplace platform for small businesses, Facebook is diving deep into the world of eCommerce and getting directly in the path of Amazon.