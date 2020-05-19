Channelnomics Original

Courtesy of FedEx

Microsoft, FedEx Team to Innovate Commerce

The partnership will infuse cloud-based analytics to make supply chains and logistics smarter

As eCommerce and just-in-time shipping gains in importance, shipping giant FedEx is teaming with Microsoft to infuse its logistics and delivery services with cloud-based analytics to give businesses deeper insights into their supply chains and customer relationships.