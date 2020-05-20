Dell, Google Cloud Collaborate on Data-Intensive Workloads

New OneFS on Google Cloud eases data management in hybrid clouds

Dell Technologies is partnering with Google Cloud to help enterprises that are getting overwhelmed by the massive growth and increasingly distributed nature of data by making it easier to manage, store, and analyze it in their hybrid cloud environments.

The Lowdown: The introduction Wednesday of Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud offering, which essentially combines Dell’s scale-out network-attached storage (NAS) technology with Google Cloud’s analytics and compute services, was one of several moves Dell made to make it easier for organizations to deploy hybrid clouds.

The Details: OneFS for Google Cloud enables enterprises to move and access workloads as large as 50 petabytes – the kind found in such environments as high-performance computing (HPC) – in a single filesystem between Dell EMC Isilon storage appliances on premises and Google Cloud without having to make changes in their applications.



Dell also made improvements to its Dell Technologies Cloud, a hybrid cloud architecture released last year that leverages the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) platform on Dell EMC’s VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) offering. The enhancements include:



>Modern applications: Dell is creating a single solution by integrating VCF 4.0 with VxRail and a single environment for supporting Kubernetes, containerized workloads and traditional virtual machines on the same HCI.

>Subscription model: Enterprises can take advantage of the new payment model and deployment services through the Dell Technologies On Demand program, including getting their cloud infrastructure running within two weeks.

>Smaller configuration: Customers can now start with a cloud platform with as few as four nodes, which enables companies that might not have needed a larger configuration to embrace the Dell cloud offering at a lower cost and a smaller footprint and with the ability to grow it over time.

>Going big: Dell also unveiled a next-generation VMware Cloud on Dell EMC cloud service that includes a 42-rack unit infrastructure, double the number of processor cores, new memory options, and NVMe all-flash storage.

<More SD-WAN: The vendor updated the Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware to give customers more appliance and bandwidth options for software-defined WAN in a single solution, improving the performance of such workloads as voice-over-IP (VoIP), video streaming, and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

The Impact: A recent report by the Enterprise Strategy Group found that at least half of an enterprise’s on-premises data is file data, but that little is stored in public clouds because of performance and scale limitations. The goal of the OneFS for Google Cloud is to remove those limitations to enable organizations to deal with file data in a consistent manner wherever it resides, whether that’s on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. It also allows for easy scaling as data demands grow.

Background: Google in February unveiled a program aimed at channel and technology partners looking to run storage solutions on premises on the Anthos platform. Dell was among the first vendors – which also included Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NetApp – to qualify for the program.

The Buzz: “Data and workloads exist everywhere – at the edge, in core data centers and public clouds. And while data and apps are multiplying, IT resources and budgets are not. For companies to turn their data into competitive differentiators, they need a way to manage it seamlessly and consistently, no matter where it resides,” said Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager of Dell’s Cloud Platforms and Solutions unit. “Dell Technologies Cloud brings the best of the public cloud to the data center and the best of the data center to the public cloud, removing complexity so companies can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time delivering value to their customers.”



“We’re proud to partner with Dell Technologies to deliver high-performance, scalable cloud storage services to our customers with OneFS for Google Cloud,” said Rich Sanzi, vice president of engineering at Google Cloud. “Through this partnership, customers can more quickly and effectively leverage Dell Technologies storage solutions through Google Cloud and have access to the best of breed file storage solutions, across hybrid cloud environments.”



“What we’re seeing is more businesses think like innovators,” said Matt Eastwood, senior vice president of enterprise infrastructure, cloud, developers, and alliances at IDC. “They are acknowledging they need both public and private clouds as the technology foundation to deliver much needed agility, scale, and speed. What’s important is not to push one cloud or infrastructure approach over another, but to provide simple, consistent operations across all clouds This is what Dell and Dell Technologies Cloud is well positioned to do. Its partnership with Google and the advancements in its portfolio give customers better control of their workloads across their entire infrastructure.”



“As a leading non-profit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results, one of the things we’re keenly aware of is that our patients don’t have the luxury of time,” said James Lowey, CIO for the Translational Genomics Research Institute. “We feel it’s really important to take our workflows and be able to compute against the data where it lies. In taking a hybrid approach, we can have these cloud native workflows and run them on internal resources and private and public clouds. As a longtime Dell EMC Isilon customer, we moved our entire high-performance computing infrastructure to an Isilon storage foundation. Having OneFS in Google’s cloud is particularly exciting because it allows us to take the data from our private cloud in our high-performance computing lab into the public cloud, giving us a whole new dimension of capabilities that we could really only dream of a year ago.”