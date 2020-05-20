Channelnomics Original

Exabeam, CrowdStrike Partner on Endpoint Security

May 20, 2020

New Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike app available via online store, resellers

By Jeffrey Burt

Exabeam, a specialist in security information and event management (SIEM), has a new app in the online CrowdStrike Store that will enable users to more easily detect and identify abnormal or identify risky behavior that might indicate a potential cyber-attack.