The Lenovo 13-inch Yoga C640. (Courtesy of Lenovo)

Lenovo Sees PC Market Expansion in WFH World

May 20, 2020

The PC and data center company reports product production returning to normal

China-based Lenovo took an early hit by the COVID-19 as the pandemic forced the closure of major manufacturing centers in its home country that disrupted supply chains and channel inventory. Nevertheless, the PC and data center company sees growth ahead in the post-virus work-from-home world.