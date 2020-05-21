Fueling Profits, Efficiencies for MSPs and SMBs

Kaseya outlines its ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel initiatives for Partners and internal IT teams

Kaseya is aiming to give MSPs and SMB IT teams the tools they need to work more efficiently and grow profits during an increasingly unstable time.

The Lowdown: The company, which develops IT management solutions, this week introduced its ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel efforts, which are foundational elements its IT Complete suite of IT tools for everything from monitoring and management to security, cloud, continuity, and compliance.

The Details: IT Complete is a compilation of workflows and solutions who tight integrations enable IT professionals for both MSPs and SMBs to save time moving between applications and processes, which in turn leads to greater efficiencies, increased profits, and better customer satisfaction. Kaseya estimates that through the integrations, users can save 25% of their time – which can be used to focus on more profit-producing work – and see 74% higher customer retention and business user satisfaction rates.



They also will spend about 33% less than they would with point solutions from competitors, according to Kaseya.



MSPs can grow profits by reducing software costs, increasing the efficiency of technicians, and delivering key IT services to SMB customers. ProfitFuel (for MSPs) and BudgetFuel (for internal IT teams) are the driving philosophies for Kaseya’s quarterly innovations cycles.



The innovations this quarter focus on both products and workflow integrations. Kaseya updated a range of products, including Kaseya VSA (now includes a topology map of both the network and endpoints), Unitrends unified Backup Portal (for managing backup solutions), and RapidFire Tools Microsoft Cloud Assessment (including Office 365 and Azure AD).



Workflow integrations include VSA and Kaseya BMS (automated remediation), VSA and IT Glue (executing VSA automation within IT Glue), and Unitrends MSP (automating documentation of backup information).



More information can be found here.

The Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting business impacts, including the hit on profits and the immediate move to have employees work from home, have accelerated the digital transformation plans for many SMBs – just as it has for larger enterprises – and they are turning to MSPs and other channel partners for help. Kaseya’s goal is to help both work more efficiently, which will save time and money and speed up efforts to help smaller companies and MSPs adapt to the changing business world.

The Buzz: “This new world economy has accelerated a full digital transformation for small and mid-sized businesses reminiscent to the enterprise market evolution from years ago, and IT is the center of it all,” Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said. “IT is now what enables small to mid-sized businesses to exist in this current climate and this has ushered in an era of dependence on SMB IT, where IT service providers now need a new, modern platform to meet this demand. This new platform must be able to deliver a comprehensive set of technologies that allow you to deliver all of the IT infrastructure that your clients or internal users require. It must offer tight workflow integrated tools that allow technicians to be substantially more efficient so that they can increase output and do more with less. It has to be very cost-effective, enabling you to reduce the cost of your overall IT software kit. That’s what Kaseya delivers with IT Complete.”