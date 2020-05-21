Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Security a Top Opportunity for MSPs, Barracuda MSP Says

May 21, 2020

Company’s study finds pandemic, skills gap driving demand for cybersecurity services

By Jeffrey Burt

Most MSPs plan to expand their portfolio of services this year and security will be a key focus, according to a report released Thursday by Barracuda MSP, which offers advanced protection solutions to managed service providers.