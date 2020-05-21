Channelnomics Original

Technology
Foote Partners IT Skills and Certification Pay Index, 2000 to 2020 quarterly editions

Tech Certification Pay Gap Hits 20-Year High

May 21, 2020

Tech compensation firm Foote Partners finds non-certified skilled workers commanding increasingly higher pay

The value of technology certifications held by IT professionals sunk to a 20-year low compared to positions that positions with non-certified skills, according to a report by Foote Partners, a firm that specializes in tracking technology compensation trends.