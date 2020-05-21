Tech Certification Pay Gap Hits 20-Year High

Foote Partners IT Skills and Certification Pay Index, 2000 to 2020 quarterly editions

Tech compensation firm Foote Partners finds non-certified skilled workers commanding increasingly higher pay

The value of technology certifications held by IT professionals sunk to a 20-year low compared to positions that positions with non-certified skills, according to a report by Foote Partners, a firm that specializes in tracking technology compensation trends.

The Lowdown: According to new data released by Foote, the average pay of non-certified technology skilled positions increased 1.1% over the last year and 1.9% over the first three months of 2020. Comparatively, The average pay for certified technology positions decreased 4.5% over the last year and 1.9% in the first quarter. Foote tracks pay based on the extra pay awarded to IT workers relative to their positions and skills.



According to Foote, the value of technology certifications — measured in terms of annual compensation and extra pay — has been declining since 2016. A contributing factor to the decline includes the retirement of some certifications related to less relevant or obsolete technologies. However, the bigger driver is a growing perception that certifications based on passing a test do not necessarily denote expertise or competency in a given skill or technology domain, Foote reports.



Foote notes that the popularity of certain certifications also contributes to their declining value. As more people attain certifications, such as security, the net-market value decreases as the supply of certified professionals increases.

The Details: Non-certified positions seeing compensation increases include specialist in management and methodology processes (5.2%), database administration (3.7%), application development (2.3%).



Some non-certified skills declined over the last year, including SAP and enterprise business applications (-6.3%), messaging and communications (-1.2%) and systems and networking (1%).



All certified skills tracked by Foote saw year-over-year declines. Certified positions seeing declines include architecture and project management (-5.8%), information security (-6.3%), systems administration (-6.4%), networking and communications (-1%), web development (-5.4%), and database administration (-3.4%).

The Impact: For jobs seekers, the declining value of certifications means lower compensation for many IT positions as well as a declining means of differentiating from other candidates. The larger problem is for vendors — particularly channel program managers — which push certifications as a qualifier for their channel programs. The declining value means partners and customers will have less incentive to take the time or expend the money to take classes and go through certification processes.

Background: For years, solution providers have expressed frustration with vendor certification requirements. From a return on investment perspective, solution providers say vendor technical and sales certifications are often arbitrary participation requirements that mean little to their customers and do not drive revenue.