Forescout Goes to Court to Compel Buyout

May 22, 2020

Advent International canceled its $1.9 billion acquisition due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Around this time, Forescout Technologies planned to pop Champaign corks to celebrate the acquisition closing by Advent International. Instead, it’s going to court to compel moving forward on the $1.9 billion deal, accusing the private equity firm of improperly canceling their agreement.