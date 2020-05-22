Secureworks Launches New Channel Program for COVID-19 World

Vendor looks to help partners drive profits as demand for cybersecurity grows

Cybersecurity software and services provider Secureworks is introducing a more streamlined channel program to help partners drive profits at a time when demand for security solutions is rising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lowdown: Secureworks’ new Global Partner Program, released this week, is aimed at resellers and referral partners with features that include standardized deal registration and a new partner portal and without quotas and tiering.

The Details: The new program from Secureworks, which is majority owned by Dell Technologies, is based on performance and is designed to enable partners to leverage incremental discounts on deal registration and new customer acquisition to improve their margins. Features of channel program include:



>Base rebates: Partners can earn predictable rebates based on qualified revenue, beginning with the first incremental earned.

>New business discount: When partners sign up new Secureworks customers, they can receive extra discounts.

>Marketing development funds: Partners can request MDF based on business need and subject to approval.

>Online partner portal: Partners will get access to sales and marketing resources, training, deal registration, and a content library.

>Education and training: Partners can ear competencies available via the online portal.



Among the products and services available through the new program are Secureworks’ Red Cloak threat detection and response application, Managed Detection and Response offering, and Incident Management Retainer, which delivers proactive and emergency incident response.

The Impact: The COVID-19 outbreak is fueling rising demand for cybersecurity solutions from businesses that are managing a workforce where most employees are working from home, are seeing increases in coronavirus-based attacks, and are trying to ensure compliance with various security and privacy regulations. A recent report from MarketsandMarkets said the cybersecurity market is expected to grow 12% between now and 2021, from $183.2 billion to $230 billion, in large part due to the global public health crisis.



Such growth also is expected to be a boon for the channel as many enterprises and SMBs look to partners for help in addressing these issues. A report this week from Barracuda MSP found that 79% of MSPs surveyed said that customer concerns around security offered a good opportunity for them.

The Buzz: “During this time of rapid change and uncertainty, businesses are dealing with a heightened need for safety and security,” said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer at Secureworks. “Our new channel program provides partners with access to Secureworks’ leading cybersecurity solutions to address their customers’ needs, along with a growth opportunity for a profitable and recurring revenue stream.”