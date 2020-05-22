Channelnomics Original

Technology

System Makers Cut Jobs, Pay Amid Pandemic

May 22, 2020

HPE, IBM, Dell look for ways to save money as coronavirus spreads, their business priorities shift

By Jeffrey Burt

Like most players of the IT industry, enterprise hardware makers have seen their businesses take a significant financial hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Some top-tier companies are now taking steps to protect their long-term health, including instituting layoffs, pay cuts and hiring freezes.