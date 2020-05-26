Get Smart: SolarWinds Takes MSPs on Learning Journey
May 26, 2020
Shares resources aimed at education and growth
For today’s managed service providers, the challenges are legion – security and compliance, remote workforces, a skills shortage, rising customer demand, and more.
SolarWinds MSP, which provides scalable IT service management solutions for MSPs, is doing what it can to help customers address those challenges and clear the hurdles they face in an increasingly complex business and IT environment. SolarWinds executives say MSPs need to invest in a defense-in-depth security posture, increase their visibility to customers, embrace automation, hire strategically, and, perhaps most important, train and educate their existing employees.
To help MSPs do all that, SolarWinds offers a bevy of resources. For one thing, the company rolled out its Head Nerds program earlier this year. The team of subject-matter experts works with MSPs to help them create and sell services, demonstrate their value, protect end users’ IT infrastructures, and leverage automation – all to maximize their growth.
Other SolarWinds initiatives aimed at making MSPs smarter: The MSP Advice Project, which gives successful MSPs a platform for sharing knowledge and advice with peers; MSP Pulse, an industry benchmarking tool created in conjunction with The 2112 Group, publisher of Channelnomics; and MSP Institute, a comprehensive learning platform with webinars, videos, podcasts, and downloadable content featuring useful tips and proven strategies for MSPs around the globe.
The latter is chock-full of information that managed service providers can put into practice to make their businesses stronger and more profitable. Experts, industry leaders, and MSP peers drill down into multiple areas, covering both technical and business topics:
Management series: Aimed at decision-makers, this content covers program development, exploring the differences between reactive, proactive, a la carte, and managed programs; pricing, such as the cost-up approach; the sales process and sales team management; building a solid go-to-market plan; identifying your target audience; and best practices for operational success – for instance, how to use NOCs and help desks to improve efficiency and enhance customer service.
Sales series: With an understanding that MSPs need more than tech savvy to stand apart from the pack, SolarWinds developed this collection of courses with sales professionals in mind, focusing on selling to both existing and new customers. Topics include cross-selling, upselling, selling your value prop, and managing customer relationships.
Backup series: This content, which delves into backup and disaster recovery from a non-technical perspective, aims to help MSPs increase margins, sales, and scalability through an understanding of service types and scope, SLAs, and pricing.
Security series: MSPs get an education in one of today’s hottest IT segments as Tim Brown, vice president of security architecture at SolarWinds, explores concepts and applications, including security fundamentals, 10 steps to a proactive security model, and helping your customers evaluate risk.
Marketing series: Like sales, marketing doesn’t always get the attention it warrants at IT service organizations. SolarWinds aims to keep MSPs’ marketing personnel in the loop, covering best practices in the discipline and the use of social media to boost business.
In addition, MSP Institute includes training for MSPs, by MSPs, on an array of topics, including automation; videos and webinars from industry experts on customer-centric compensation, tracking revenue metrics, building and using SLAs, creating documented, repeatable processes, TruMethods MSP Accelerator, and more; and a repository of downloadable content, including “5 Steps to Take Backup from Good to Great,” “How to Sell Disaster Recovery,” and “Managing Technicians in an MSP Business for Profitability.”
SolarWinds MSP, which provides scalable IT service management solutions for MSPs, is doing what it can to help customers address those challenges and clear the hurdles they face in an increasingly complex business and IT environment. SolarWinds executives say MSPs need to invest in a defense-in-depth security posture, increase their visibility to customers, embrace automation, hire strategically, and, perhaps most important, train and educate their existing employees.
To help MSPs do all that, SolarWinds offers a bevy of resources. For one thing, the company rolled out its Head Nerds program earlier this year. The team of subject-matter experts works with MSPs to help them create and sell services, demonstrate their value, protect end users’ IT infrastructures, and leverage automation – all to maximize their growth.
Other SolarWinds initiatives aimed at making MSPs smarter: The MSP Advice Project, which gives successful MSPs a platform for sharing knowledge and advice with peers; MSP Pulse, an industry benchmarking tool created in conjunction with The 2112 Group, publisher of Channelnomics; and MSP Institute, a comprehensive learning platform with webinars, videos, podcasts, and downloadable content featuring useful tips and proven strategies for MSPs around the globe.
The latter is chock-full of information that managed service providers can put into practice to make their businesses stronger and more profitable. Experts, industry leaders, and MSP peers drill down into multiple areas, covering both technical and business topics:
Management series: Aimed at decision-makers, this content covers program development, exploring the differences between reactive, proactive, a la carte, and managed programs; pricing, such as the cost-up approach; the sales process and sales team management; building a solid go-to-market plan; identifying your target audience; and best practices for operational success – for instance, how to use NOCs and help desks to improve efficiency and enhance customer service.
Sales series: With an understanding that MSPs need more than tech savvy to stand apart from the pack, SolarWinds developed this collection of courses with sales professionals in mind, focusing on selling to both existing and new customers. Topics include cross-selling, upselling, selling your value prop, and managing customer relationships.
Backup series: This content, which delves into backup and disaster recovery from a non-technical perspective, aims to help MSPs increase margins, sales, and scalability through an understanding of service types and scope, SLAs, and pricing.
Security series: MSPs get an education in one of today’s hottest IT segments as Tim Brown, vice president of security architecture at SolarWinds, explores concepts and applications, including security fundamentals, 10 steps to a proactive security model, and helping your customers evaluate risk.
Marketing series: Like sales, marketing doesn’t always get the attention it warrants at IT service organizations. SolarWinds aims to keep MSPs’ marketing personnel in the loop, covering best practices in the discipline and the use of social media to boost business.
In addition, MSP Institute includes training for MSPs, by MSPs, on an array of topics, including automation; videos and webinars from industry experts on customer-centric compensation, tracking revenue metrics, building and using SLAs, creating documented, repeatable processes, TruMethods MSP Accelerator, and more; and a repository of downloadable content, including “5 Steps to Take Backup from Good to Great,” “How to Sell Disaster Recovery,” and “Managing Technicians in an MSP Business for Profitability.”