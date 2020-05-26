IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

PC, Mobile Phone Shipments to Fall in 2020: Gartner

May 26, 2020

COVID-19 pandemic continues to shake IT industry

By Jeffrey Burt

The tech industry continues to take a beating from the coronavirus pandemic, with shipments of devices – PCs, tablets, and smartphones – expected to decline 13.6% this year, according to Gartner analysts.