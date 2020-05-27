IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

IoT Sector Faces Double-Digit Drop in Demand

May 27, 2020

Hard-hit transportation, entertainment and retail sectors are pulling back on IT capital investments

Many planners see Internet of Things technologies as integral to the pandemic recovery effort. Sensors and autonomous devices will help track and secure buildings and people to aid in the economic recovery. However, the recession-like conditions caused by COVID-19 will first drag down IoT spending by double-digits, according to ABI Research.