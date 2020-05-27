Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

NEC Gets into the Cloud Collaboration Game

May 27, 2020

Vendor leverages Intermedia partnership to launch new Univerge Blue UCaaS, CCaaS solutions

By Jeffrey Burt

A month after announcing a partnership with unified communications specialist Intermedia, NEC is rolling out cloud-based collaboration offerings that are available now through its U.S. channel partners.