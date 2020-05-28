Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Exabeam Expands Partner Program for MSSPs, MDR Providers

May 28, 2020

New features include flexible pricing models, training, go-to-market support

By Jeffrey Burt

Exabeam is expanding its partner program to include a formalized practice that will deliver more support and structure to managed security services providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers.