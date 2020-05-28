Exabeam Expands Partner Program for MSSPs, MDR Providers

New features include flexible pricing models, training, go-to-market support

Exabeam is expanding its partner program to include a formalized practice that will deliver more support and structure to managed security services providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers.

The Lowdown: The Exabeam Partner Program will address multiple MSSP and MDR business models in its managed service practice, which accounted for 12% of Exabeams’s business revenue last year.

The Details: The enhanced program, announced Thursday, will include a range of custom and flexible pricing models, training and accreditation, dedicated teams for account and technical management, and customized go-to-market support.



It also will be coupled with Exabeam’s Security Management Platform (SMP), which can be used on premises or in the cloud to help organizations drive down operation costs while improving the detection and response capabilities of security operations center (SOC). The platform also includes a data lake, behavioral analytics, security orchestration, incident response automation, and case management. Through analytics, the SMP can detect employee behavior and anomalies that may indicated possible threats.



The goal is to enable MSSPs and MDRs to expand the Exabeam offerings they can resell, manage, or host.



In addition, the providers also can leverage Exabeam’s SaaS Cloud platform to deliver the Exabeam SMP as a hosted cloud service to SMBs and enterprises, which will enable the customers to reduce the overhead costs of their security information and event management (SIEM) deployments.

The Impact: The increase number and sophistication of cyber-threats and the challenge in finding skilled cybersecurity professionals are helping to drive fast growth in the global managed security services market, which a report from MarketsandMarkets said will jump from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025.

The Buzz: “The Exabeam Partner Program supports a rich diversity of security-focused partners, including solution providers, professional services firms and managed service providers,” said Ted Plumis, vice president of channels, business, and corporate development at Exabeam. “We’ve seen strong growth in recent years from our service provider partners who are leveraging Exabeam in multiple deployment models to serve our joint customers. We are excited to make this sizable investment and offer dedicated resources to this important partnership segment, further demonstrating our commitment to being a 100% partner-focused software company.”

“Many of our customers use Exabeam Data Lake or Exabeam Advanced Analytics, which gives our analysts a comprehensive view of the timeline of an attack, helping us scope security incidents more quickly, as well as providing more streamlined access to a customer’s security signals,” said Justin Bajko, co-founder and vice president of strategy and business development at Expel. “We’re supportive of Exabeam’s efforts to provide its partners — and our joint customers — with greater customization opportunities, more flexibility and enhanced access to training programs.”



“As a leading European MSSP, our customers leave nothing to chance by choosing a fully integrated managed security solution from our team,” said Garath Lauder, director at Cyberseer. “The Exabeam SMP Integrated into the Cyberseer ASPECT automation platform optimizes the protection we provide our customers while giving our SOC analysts the visibility they rely on to resolve acute security problems immediately.”



“At CyZen, we pride ourselves on delivering thoughtful and practical guidance that brings our customers peace of mind when it comes to securing their organization from cyberthreats,” said Jake Lehmann, managing director at CyZen. “By partnering with Exabeam and leveraging the Exabeam SaaS Cloud Essential, we are able to deliver on our mission while providing a cost effective solution for our customers.”



“We found the flexibility we required in the Exabeam product and discovered pricing models that have allowed us to achieve success across our customer segments, from small to mid-size businesses up to larger organizations with thousands of users,” Banyax CFO Jorge Melendez said.