New Cybersecurity Service Aims to Protect MSPs, SMBs

Transmosis’ CyberOps platform leverages AI to detect, eliminate threats

Transmosis, which helps train U.S. workers for new careers in cybersecurity, is launching a security software service that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed at small companies and MSPs, which are coming under increasing threats by bad actors.

The Lowdown: The company this week unveiled CyberOps, a platform that give SMBs and MSPs the same level of protection similar to that of larger companies that have their own security operations centers (SOCs).

The Details: CyberOps uses autonomous breach detection capabilities and is connected to an SOC where analysts monitor and eliminate threats. It was modeled after protection systems used by Fortune 1000 companies, according to Transmosis officials. Other features of CyberOps include:



>AI techniques: The system can learn to predict threats and expand to other devices as more data is fed into it.

>Customization: The platform can be configured to fit a company’s particular needs, alerting customers of strange behaviors and employee behavior that may indicate a possible threat.

>Compliance: CyberOps can help organizations keep in compliance with a broad range of government regulations, including HIPAA and PCI.

>Flexibility: The service can be installed with a single click and paid for via a monthly subscription.



More information can be found here.

The Impact: Smaller businesses are seeing growing numbers of threats, according to Transmosis officials, who pointed to a Cisco study that found more than half of all cyber-attacks last year were against small businesses. At the same time, MSPs also are finding themselves under increased threat due to their use of remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions that give them access to customer environments.

The Buzz: “The cyber security industry hasn’t addressed the small business market in a material way,” Transmosis CEO Chase Norlin said. “Small businesses are stuck in a world between weak consumer antivirus solutions and the expensive enterprise software market. Sophisticated cyber security platforms have traditionally been out of reach for small businesses where many owners falsely believe they are safe from attack.”