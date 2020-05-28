Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

New Cybersecurity Service Aims to Protect MSPs, SMBs

May 28, 2020

Transmosis’ CyberOps platform leverages AI to detect, eliminate threats

By Jeffrey Burt

Transmosis, which helps train U.S. workers for new careers in cybersecurity, is launching a security software service that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed at small companies and MSPs, which are coming under increasing threats by bad actors.