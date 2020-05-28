WWT Brings Moogsoft into AIOps Practice

Technology enables IT staffs to better ingest, analyze large amounts of data

World Wide Technology is expanding its AIOps practice by adding Moogsoft’s platform to help customers ingest and analyze the huge amounts of data they’re generating from multiple sources.

The Lowdown: Officials with the global systems integrator said this week that WWT also will use Moogsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms and collaboration tools to enable organizations to better understand incidents involving their IT operations, prevent outage, and minimize downtime.

The Details: AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations) lets IT staffs use AI and machine learning to their operations and DevOps environments to create a single point for finding and fixing IT incidents before they become business-interrupting problems.



Moogsoft’s AIOps is designed to manage a customer’s data, integrating with monitoring tools to take in event data and paring it down to what’s important. It takes data from such sources as metrics, alerts, traces, and logs, groups important alerts together, finds root causes, and outlines solutions. It also includes the Situation Room, a central place for team collaboration.



Through the partnership, WWT will incorporate Moogsoft’s technology into its AIOps practice to create virtualized Network Operations Centers (NOCs) for customers.

The Impact: Moogsoft plays in a fast-growing and crowded AIOps market that includes such major tech vendors as IBM, VMware, and BMC Software, as well as other players like OpsRamp and BigPanda. A report from MarketsandMarkets will grow 34% a year, from $2.55 billion in 2018 to $11.02 billion by 2023. Driving the growth is enterprises and SMBs moving more of their business into the cloud and the demand for more AI-based services in IT operations, according to the report.

The Buzz: “The current crisis and business climate are driving a sudden shift in how enterprises rely on their digital channels to maintain connections with customers, and build new ones,” said Brian Ortbals, vice president of WWT’s global engineering team. “Moogsoft AIOps serves as the architectural cornerstone of our expanded AIOps practice and will help our clients protect revenue-generating customer experiences through better early outage detection and prevention, and increased business awareness.”



“World Wide Technology has built an impressive AIOps practice to help global enterprises transform their revenue-generating operations from traditional bank branches or retail stores into a collection of digital services,” Moogsoft founder and CEO Phil Tee said. “The addition of the Moogsoft AIOps Platform helps boost the productivity of IT operations and lowers the total cost to deliver exceptional experiences across the business.”