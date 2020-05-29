Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Poly Rolls Out Tools for Microsoft Teams

May 29, 2020

Solutions built in conjunction with Lenovo come as demand for cloud-based collaboration soars

By Jeffrey Burt

Communications technology vendor Poly is rolling out new video conferencing equipment designed for Microsoft Teams at a time when such cloud-based collaboration solutions are in high demand due to the global coronavirus outbreak.