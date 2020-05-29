SADA, Google Cloud Launch COVID-19 Data Portal

NRP designed to enable healthcare, government officials to share information as they plot medical plans, economic recovery

SADA Systems is working with Google Cloud Platform and HCA Healthcare to launch a cloud-based portal to enable healthcare providers and policy makers to share data related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: The National Response Portal (NRP), which launched this week, already includes a number of organizations – including HCA, which runs multiple healthcare facilities, Community Health Systems, and Bon Secours Mercy Health – that are sharing information about the public health crisis and resulting economic fallout.

The Details: The NRP is designed as a single place for collecting the massive amounts of coronavirus-related data being generated and enabling government and healthcare organizations to view and analyze it as they not only battle against the virus but also begin to plan the way forward medically and economically, including as the country begins to reopen businesses.



Data will be submitted daily by hospital systems across the United States and give information about everything from the availability and use of ICU beds and ventilators to COVID-19 test results and patients who have been discharged. It also will use datasets, such as social distance policy scores and social mobility patterns, to help determine public policy impacts on social behavior and how they’re affecting the spread of the disease.



The portal also is designed to ensure compliance with such government regulations as HIPAA. It’s built on Google Cloud and includes and includes an interactive map that leverages advanced data visualizations dashboards. Google Cloud tools like Looker (for business intelligence), Cloud Storage, and Kubernetes (container orchestration) are being used by the portal.



Healthcare organizations can leverage the portal for free.

The Impact: The pandemic touches almost every part of the country, from the healthcare system to the economy to social interactions, and comes with an enormous and ever-growing amount of data. The new portal is one way for healthcare and government officials to get some control over that data and pull out the useful information as they begin to plot out the next steps.

Background: SADA, an MSP and IT consultancy, a year ago went all in on Google Cloud after selling its Microsoft business, and the partnership was expanded in February through a $500 million multiyear agreement with the top-tier cloud services provider.

The Buzz: “Even as some locations are already passing through the initial case surge, the path forward — moving from coping with the crisis to ending it and restarting the economy — remains largely uncharted. Our first goal is to arm healthcare administrators and government officials with data-driven insights to navigate the road ahead,” said Michael Ames, senior director of healthcare and life sciences, SADA. “The NRP will provide decision-makers with rich and timely data to understand how policy changes and social behaviors impact efforts to end the crisis.”



“We are delighted with the rapid growth and evolution of the National Response Portal as it helps guide us from surge to restart and recovery,” said Edmund Jackson, chief data officer at HCA Healthcare.



“The National Response Portal will support countless doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and suppliers on the front lines,” said Manish Shah, senior vice president CIO at Community Health Systems. “We’re proud to be part of this initiative with SADA and other healthcare providers to help these heroes with timely data to serve our communities to the best of their abilities.”



“Bon Secours Mercy Health is pleased to partner with SADA on the National Response Portal to ensure healthcare providers and policy makers have access to the most up-to-date COVID-19 analytics,” said Jason Siegert, chief analytics officer at Bon Secours. “As many states prepare for the unknown that comes from reopening services and activities, we anticipate that the NRP will be a valuable resource to ensure the health and well-being of our nation.”